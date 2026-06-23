Jasmine Roth Reveals Which HGTV Series Was the ‘Hardest’ to Film

HGTV favorite Jasmine Roth is set to star alongside comedian Leslie Jones in the upcoming series, “Roast My Rental.”

The former “Help! I Wrecked My House” star called the filming of the new show, the “hardest” show she’s ever filmed.

Jasmine Roth on ‘Roast My Rental’

While Roth’s beloved renovation series has not officially been canceled, or renewed, the soon-to-be mother of three spent four seasons helping homeowners fix their disaster renovations. However, despite the chaos that came with that series, Roth called her new show, “Roast My Rental” the most challenging to film.

“I just spent 6 weeks filming HGTV’s newest show ‘Roast My Rental’ (airing 7/24) with the amazing Leslie Jones and this awesome crew in California,” Roth shared via Instagram on Sunday, June 22. “I commuted to Utah for the first half of filming and then the whole fam came and we all lived nearly by the last 3 weeks. I’m not lying when I say it’s the hardest I’ve ever worked on HGTV.”

She added, “And for those who know me, you realize what a statement that is!”

Roth continued, “This show wasn’t just a ton of work — it was also a lot of fun! I’m so appreciative of the opportunies that come my way and never would I do it without so many talented people. The last day was emotional and filled with so much gratitude. But once the director yelled ‘cut,’ and I handed ouot my thank you gifts — it was home to my family to start packing.”

Jasmine — along with husband Brett, and daughters Hazel and Darla — immediately jetted off to Cabo for a beach getaway to relax after a stressful six weeks.

Roth previously revealed that she’s unsure whether she will get another season of “Help! I Wrecked My House.”

“We don’t [know if we’ve got a season six],” the renovation professional told Daily Mail in December 2025. “If you follow the news, you see that there’s a lot going on with HGTV and Warner Bros. Discovery right now. If I get another opportunity to do that, whether it’s with this show or with another show, I’m here for it.”

Leslie Jones Talks ‘Roast My Rental’

HGTV first announced the upcoming hit series in May.

According to the network, “In just three days, Leslie and Jasmine will overhaul the main living space with fresh paint and flooring, inviting furniture, a custom wine cabinet and a kid-friendly hangout in the loft.”

“Millions of people check into vacation rentals each year, but sometimes what’s posted online is not reality,” Jones said in a press release shared earlier this month. “There are rentals with great photos, but the reviews tell a very different story…and I’m gonna find out why.”

She added, “As a comedian who’s been on the road for years, trust me, I’ve stayed in a lot of rentals and have seen the good, the bad and the ‘oh hell no.'”

According to Jones, “these owners know their rentals aren’t working, so they’ve asked me to call out the problems, help fix them and offer them a shot to turn these 1-star disasters into 5-star escapes.”