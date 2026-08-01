Jasmine Roth Shows Off Baby Bump While Sharing Life Update With Fans

HGTV star Jasmine Roth is giving fans a heartfelt look at life lately, sharing a growing baby bump along with an update on balancing pregnancy, motherhood and a busy filming schedule.

The home renovation expert took to Instagram on Friday, July 31, posting a carousel of photos that documented several major milestones from the past few months.

Roth’s Update on Life

Alongside the images, Roth reflected on everything that’s happened since learning she was expecting her third child.

“I never expected these past few months to go like this…” she began.

Roth revealed that she became pregnant at age 41 and admitted the timing surprised her family.

“I found out I was pregnant with our third baby at 41. We’re so excited to be growing our family (yes this was planned, no we didn’t think it would happen so quickly or easily, no we weren’t hoping for a boy) and for Hazel and Darla to have a little sister.”

The post included a sweet photo highlighting her growing baby bump as she celebrated the exciting chapter with followers.

At the same time, Roth shared that she was also filming a brand-new HGTV series alongside comedian Leslie Jones.

“I started filming for a brand new HGTV show with comedian Leslie Jones. So surreal! This is my 10th year on HGTV and I still love my job so so much,” she wrote over a photo of the pair together.

While filming brought exciting new opportunities, it also meant spending time away from home.

Roth Talks About Being Away From Family

Roth explained that although Roast My Rental is filmed in Southern California, she and her family now live in Park City, Utah.

“That meant there were lots of Facetimes with the girls, plane rides back and forth, and packing and repacking suitcases,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of a FaceTime call with one of her daughters.

Despite the travel, Roth said she wouldn’t change a thing.

“But I wouldn’t trade it for anything! Being a working mom means getting to do what I love and showing my girls what it’s like to work hard.”

She also praised the team behind her newest television project.

“A new show means a new team. I’m so grateful to work alongside talented and passionate people who make the days fun and all of the TV magic possible.”

Roth went on to explain the concept of the series.

“On this show, we help vacation rental owners flip their homes to make them appealing for guests. The show is called ‘Roast My Rental’ and it’s now airing on HGTV.”

Looking back on the experience, the designer said one lesson stood out above all the others.

“One of the biggest lessons from this show and that I keep coming back to in my life in general is that it’s okay to ask for help!”

She acknowledged that juggling work, travel and pregnancy wasn’t always easy.

“I knew these past few months were going to be challenging… And when you have the right people in your corner, it helps make hard things possible.”

“There have been countless long days and sometimes I just felt like giving up… But seeing these projects come to life and the real impact it has for people makes it all worth it.”

Fans filled the comments with words of encouragement, celebrating both Roth’s pregnancy and her newest HGTV project.

“Loved the show! Don’t overdo it though girly,” one follower wrote.

Another commented, “So happy for your new show!!! Loved it.”

Others praised her growing family and career.

“So happy for you!! You have a beautiful family!! Good luck with the new show!!” one fan shared.

Another added, “Really enjoying the new show! Good things happen to good people.”

As Roth prepares to welcome another daughter, she’s proving that even during one of life’s busiest seasons, she’s embracing both family and career with gratitude.