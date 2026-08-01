HGTV’s Schedule for August 2026 Includes Retro Competition Show

The HGTV August 2026 schedule is here, just as the summer is starting to wind down. Check out what to watch on HGTV in August — including one new show that will help you ease into back to school season with some vintage nostalgia.

New HGTV Show Premieres in August 2026

HGTV’s August 2026 schedule is relatively quiet for premieres, with only one brand-new competition series — “Totally ’90s House” — kicking off on August 26 at 9 p.m. ET. The six-episode renovation competition show sees ’90s television stars modernizing homes stuck in that era.

Hosted by Jaleel White (“Family Matters”), two teams “will face a massive challenge — modernize the dated spaces while preserving their nostalgic charm in hopes of creating the ideal ’90s-inspired dream home — to win bragging rights and $25,000 for their chosen charity.”

Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”), Beverley Mitchell (“7th Heaven”), and Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”) face off against Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”), Matthew Lawrence (“Boy Meets World”), and Keshia Knight Pulliam (“The Cosby Show”), with a little help from Matthew’s brother Joey Lawrence (“Blossom”), the HGTV press release notes.

Carter Oosterhouse (“Carter Can”) and Sabrina Soto (“The High Low Project”) serve as mentors. Guest judges include 98 degrees singer Drew Lachey, “Trading Spaces” host Paige Davis, designer Jonathan Adler, and HGTV stars Mina Starsiak Hawk, Vern Yip, and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt.

There’s also a companion YouTube series called “HGTV’s House Call: ’90s Edition,” featuring a DIY expert helping ’90s celebrities with their home improvement projects.

New Episodes of HGTV Favorites Also Air in August 2026

HGTV will continue to air new episodes of a number of shows that premiered in June or July.

“Holmes on Holmes: Building a Legacy” season 2 kicked off in July and will air new episodes Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

“Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn” started in July and airs new episodes on Sundays at 9 p.m. in August.

“Ugliest House in America” returned in July and airs new episodes Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

“Crashers” premiered in June and airs new episodes on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

“Love It Or List It” returned with a new season in June and continues to air new episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET throughout August.

“Extreme Buyers Club” is a new series that started in July and airs new episodes on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET in August.

“Renovation Resort Showdown” returned for a new season with eight episodes, beginning on July 1 at 9 p.m. ET, and will air three remaining episodes Wednesdays in August.

“Worst Yard on the Block” is a new series that premiered in July and will continue to air new episodes throughout August on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET.

“Roast My Rental” premiered in July and continues to air new episodes on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET in August.

You can also find new episodes of “House Hunters” and “House Hunters International” airing every week in August.