Erin Napier Shares Exciting Update About the ‘Home Town’ New Season Return on HGTV

Fans eager for the “Home Town” new season finally have an exciting update. HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier are taking viewers behind-the-scenes of a typical day balancing filming, renovations, and parenting.

On August 1, Erin took to Instagram to reveal that a new season of “Home Town” is in the works!

“When is more ‘Home Town’ coming? Soon!” she wrote in the caption.

Erin noted, “We just came back to filming from our summer break. This is a typical day during filming, which runs year round. I love to hear about people’s routines. Do you?”

She started with a look at her 5:50 a.m. wakeup, which involves shower/hair/makeup for her. Ben is up at 5 a.m., with Erin sharing his routine: “writes letters, bible, workout.”

By 6:45 a.m., the bed is made and they’re dressed for work. Erin also noted the sweet gesture her husband has waiting for her every day: a note and a bottle of Coke.

“Ben leaves me a letter and my caffeine on the chest outside our bedroom every morning,” she wrote.

At 7 a.m., their two daughters are up and doing chores and eating breakfast. “Mae does dishes, puts away her laundry, practices piano,” Erin shared. “Helen takes care of the dogs, puts away her laundry, waters the garden.”

They’re also doing some homeschooling prep. “Easing back into school with rapid fire multiplication facts,” she shared.

On to work activities, Erin explained, “9:30 a.m. I join Ben at the woodshop for filming my scenes about an idea I’ve got. He’s been building something super secret for our homeowner.”

She also gave a little behind-the-scenes look at filming that fans might not know — she has to stand on a box since she’s so short next to Ben.

The HGTV star wrote, “11:30 a.m. OTF no. 1 (On the Fly interview) about the projects he’s building. I stand on an apple box because he’s 6’6″ and I’m 5’5″.”

She also gave a peek at the whole crew eating their lunch together from a local restaurant.

Then it was back to work again, with the day involving demolishing a back porch and having trees cut for a home addition. “Ben is in a defunct grain silo scavenging for reclaimed wood and gets so sweaty and hot his clothes are completely soaked,” she shared.

After work, they arrive home at 5:15 p.m., shower “because we are gross,” then head to her mom’s house for dinner and to pick up their girls.

They’re back home at 8:40 p.m. to get their daughters to bed, which involves reading, singing, and saying prayers.

Erin also shared a sweet family tradition. “‘Family Touch’ during prayers,” she noted alongside a photo of their fingertips touching. “She started this when she was 3 when we were working Wetumpka.”

The HGTV star also shared a pic of her prepping Ben’s coffee for the morning, with a coffee cup set out for him.

“9:35 p.m. Quick shower/face wash because it helps me sleep, read for 15 mins and fall asleep,” she noted. “The end.”

Fans Love Seeing Ben & Erin’s Day in the Life

Fans flooded the comments section to share messages about Ben and Erin’s very busy day filming “Home Town.”

“Best days of your life. Absorb and enjoy them all!” one fan wrote. “And you and the kids are lucky to have your mom and dad to keep your kids. Such a reassuring thing while you guys work. Shout out to grandparents.”

Erin responded, “We have an incredible full time sitter too, Mimi. She was my baby sitter when I was little and she was a teenager. I’d trust her with all our lives.”

Another fan noted, “I love that you share just enough of your family life while protecting your children’s identity.”

“You’re setting such great examples for your generation! Raising your children well!” another fan commented. “Strong marriage. Great work ethic.”

Another fan wrote, “You make it look so easy on TV, but you must be tired after that hectic schedule!”