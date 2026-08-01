Tyler Florence: 5 Fast Facts About the Chef & ‘The Great Food Truck Race’ Host

For almost three decades, Tyler Florence has been one of Food Network’s most recognizable faces. Whether he’s mentoring aspiring chefs, judging cooking competitions, or leading contestants across the country on “The Great Food Truck Race,” the celebrity chef has built a career that stretches far beyond television. We are taking a look at five fast facts about the longtime Food Network star.

1. Started Working in Restaurants as a Teenager

Florence was born on March 3, 1971, in Greenville, South Carolina, where he developed an early love of cooking. At just 15 years old, he got his first restaurant job. He started out washing dishes before he worked his way into the kitchen.

Florence attended the culinary program at Johnson & Wales University. After he graduated, he moved to New York City, where he trained under acclaimed chefs, which included Charlie Palmer and Marta Pulini. He would eventually become an executive chef at the Manhattan restaurant Cafeteria.

2. Been a Food Network Star Since 1996

Florence is celebrating his 30th anniversary with Food Network this year. He joined the network in 1996, just a few years after the channel launched.

Over the years, he has hosted a variety of shows, including “Food 911,” “How to Boil Water,” “Tyler’s Ultimate,” “Food Court Wars,” and currently “The Great Food Truck Race.”

He is definitely one of the network’s longest-serving personalities. He now returns every year to host “The Great Food Truck Race,” which is celebrating its 19th season this summer. The show features food truck teams competing for a $50,000 grand prize while traveling across different parts of the country.

3. He’s a Successful Restaurateur & Author

It’s not only television for Florence. He also owns several acclaimed restaurants, including Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco and Miller & Lux, a luxury steakhouse located at Chase Center. He actually expanded the Miller & Lux brand with a second location in Hawaii in 2023.

Florence has also published 17 cookbooks. His newest cookbook, “American Grill: 125 Recipes for Mastering Live Fire,” debuted in 2024.

4. He’s Married With 3 Kids

Away from the cameras, Florence lives in Mill Valley, California. He is married to Tolan, and the happy couple has three children together: Miles, Hayden, and Dorothy.

They also have two unusual pets: a German shorthaired pointer named Leroy and a pet pig named Mazzy.

According to Food Network, the family enjoys gardening, entertaining at home, and traveling together in search of memorable meals and local flavors.

5. Florence Competed on ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’

The chef and TV host was a contestant on Season 1 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” on FOX. However, he voluntarily withdrew early in the show.

Florence actually left the show on the second day of filming, which was during the first episode. He stated that he promised his wife that he would avoid any severe injuries. He stated that he didn’t view himself as “unbreakable” when facing high-risk stunts.

Before leaving the show, he said the selection training was an “evolutionary jump,” and it was the hardest thing he had ever attempted.