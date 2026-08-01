Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev’s Son Turns 6, See Him Today

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella met on the set of “Dancing With the Stars” season 25 when they were partnered together. The pair went on to become friends, and then an eventual romance bloomed after Nikki’s public breakup with John Cena.

The couple welcomed their son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, on July 31, 2020, before marrying in 2022. Though Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella later divorced in 2024, their son remains the center of both their worlds.

This week, Matteo celebrated his 6th birthday. See the sweet tribute his mother penned to him on social media.

Nikki Bella Honors Her Son On His Special Day

Nikki Bella became a first-time mother six years ago. She’s been more active in the WWE space lately, but still puts her family first and foremost.

In honor of her son’s birthday, she penned a heartfelt message on social media.

“Been celebrating this one all week long ❤️” the WWE superstar shared on Instagram recently. “I can’t believe my baby boy is now 6 years old. Oh Matteo Mommy can’t wait to celebrate 100 more birthdays with you my love. You make life so much brighter, so much more fun, and so, so happy. You truly are the light to Mommy’s life. I love you more than words Monkey. 🤍✨🥳”

Nikki Bella attached a sweet photo to the post of herself posing alongside Matteo. The little boy proudly wears a shirt that says “six” while he enjoys a vanilla ice cream cone.

“Happy Birthday Teo 🥳🥳🥳” his aunt Brie wrote in the comments.

“My very sweet Matteo. Gg loves you over the sun under the moon and in and out of the stars,” Nikki’s mother Kathy added.

Matteo Had Exciting Birthday Activities With His Father Too

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella share custody of their son, so holidays and birthdays don’t always align. On social media, the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro revealed he spent Father’s Day a little later. They had an excellent time together nevertheless.

“Late Father’s Day celebration with my boy #fathersday,” Artem captioned an Instagram video he made with Matteo. In the clip, he throws the little boy on his shoulders and enjoys dancing around with him in the beautiful Californian landscape.

Matteo spent time with his father about a week ago. Artem shared an Instagram video revealing they were at a “hot air balloon fiesta.” Though it seemed pretty early in the morning and a bit chilly, Matteo was over the moon to be there. The little boy cheers and bounces around his father as the video continues.

In the middle of the clip, Artem reveals they’ve been in line for hours. However, Matteo isn’t disheartened at all. He beams from ear to ear as he hugs his father tightly and plants big kisses on his cheek. The father-son duo got the chance to ride in the basket of one of the balloons, much to Matteo’s delight.

Without a doubt, it was a wonderful birthday week for the little boy.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC.