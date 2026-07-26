‘The Great Food Truck Race’ 2026 Spoilers: Season 19 Teams & Host Announced

“The Great Food Truck Race” is rolling back into action, and this time, host Tyler Florence is making it a battle between sweet and savory. Eight ambitious teams hit the road through the Great Smoky Mountains, battling it out with bold flavors and fierce determination for a shot at food truck fame and a $50,000 grand prize.

This new season will feature four trucks specializing in savory dishes and four specializing in sweet dishes. Get all the details for “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 19 host and teams below in our “The Great Food Truck Race” spoilers.

‘The Great Food Truck Race’ 2026 Host

Tyler Florence returns to host Season 19 of “The Great Food Truck Race,” which premieres on Sunday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Fans of the show can also stream new episodes the next day on discovery+ and HBO Max.

Florence has been the only host of this show. The show originally debuted in August 2010. Since Season 1, Florence has served as the show’s host.

‘The Great Food Truck Race’ 2026 Teams

For this new season, there will be eight teams competing for the $50,000 prize. Four of the teams specialize in sweet dishes and four of the teams specialize in savory dishes. The teams are:

Bug & Bear’s Cannoli from Los Angeles, California – The team members are Joseph Serpico, Matthew Wilson, and Dina Pecci.

– The team members are Joseph Serpico, Matthew Wilson, and Dina Pecci. Cason Funnel Cakes from Richmond, Virginia – The team members are Terrance Cason, Andre Cason, and Morris Green.

– The team members are Terrance Cason, Andre Cason, and Morris Green. Deadproof Pizza Co. from Derry, New Hampshire – The team members are Thomas Lomanno, Dante Marino, and Lisa Bosteels.

– The team members are Thomas Lomanno, Dante Marino, and Lisa Bosteels. Grounds Donut House from Bronx, New York – The team members are Carmela Varotta, Gabriella Amoroso, and Stephanie Hill.

– The team members are Carmela Varotta, Gabriella Amoroso, and Stephanie Hill. Hele Rolls from Kapolei, Hawaii – The team members are Brittany Lopez, Jasmine Milam, and Mari Wills.

– The team members are Brittany Lopez, Jasmine Milam, and Mari Wills. Jollof Bowl from Baltimore, Maryland – The team members are Ethel Kamara, Andrea Kamara, and Lekan Oketunji.

– The team members are Ethel Kamara, Andrea Kamara, and Lekan Oketunji. Stuph’d Beignets & Burgers from New Orleans, Louisiana – The team members are Dionne Lewis, Duana Lawrence, and Sherman Clarke.

– The team members are Dionne Lewis, Duana Lawrence, and Sherman Clarke. Waffadilla from Hampshire, Illinois – The team members are Shawn Peterson, Madison Peterson, and Gavin Mari.

‘The Great Food Truck Race’ Season 19 Spoilers

For “The Great Food Truck Race” 2026, it’s going to be a battle of savory and sweet. As we stated, four trucks specialize in savory dishes and four trucks specialize in sweet dishes.

For Season 19, Florence will guide these teams on a route that starts in Nashville, and they’ll travel through the Great Smoky Mountains. The trucks will be making stops in cities with vibrant food scenes.

Each week, the teams will be tasked with proving their cooking expertise, marketing savvy, and selling skills in themed challenges.

New for Season 19 is the Taste Redemption Battle. Each week, the bottom two teams will go head-to-head in a Taste Redemption Battle to see who earns the right to stay and who heads home.

“The Great Food Truck Race” Season 19 will come to an end in an action-packed finale on Sunday, September 6, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The finale will take place at the legendary Churchill Downs in Louisville, where one truck will be awarded that $50,000 grand prize.

“The Great Food Truck Race” Season 19 premieres tonight at 9/8c on Food Network. New episodes of “The Great Food Truck Race” will be available to stream the next day on discovery+ and HBO Max.