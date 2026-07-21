‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 Spoilers: Final Auditions Take Place Tonight

It’s crazy to think, but we have arrived at the final night of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21. The final 11 acts will take the stage tonight on NBC, as the “AGT” 2026 auditions come to an end. It will be another night of performances, but which acts will be taking the stage in hopes of earning a Golden Buzzer? We have Week 7 details for “America’s Got Talent” 2026 tonight below in our “America’s Got Talent” spoilers.

‘AGT’ Season 21 Week 7 Acts

Last week, we saw even more acts take the stage during Week 6 of the auditions. We got to see the “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — bicker over who should and who shouldn’t be moving forward on the show.

Tonight, we are back with the seventh and final week of auditions on “AGT” Season 21. It looks like we will see 11 new acts take the stage, all hoping to earn enough “yes” votes from the judges to move on to the next round. Check out the Week 7 acts auditioning on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 right here.

1. Change Raptures

NBC

Change Raptures is a dance group from Japan. They specialize in hip-hop. The group has been competing in Japan’s D. League, the world’s first professional street dance league, since the 2021 season.

2. Manramp

NBC

They are a skateboarding team from New York. Manramp is a famous skateboarding athlete and internet personality. He is best known for dressing in a hard hat and overalls, as he acts like a human ramp for other skaters.

3. Aidan Corcoran

NBC

Aidan is a magician from Southern California. He is best known as being a headlining performer at the Magic Castle in Hollywood. He had performed in over 300 shows by the time he was 19 years old.

4. Pynk Beard

NBC

Pynk Beard is a Grammy Award-winning songwriter. He has written songs for Alicia Keys, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, and more. He now leans fully into country music and hopes to launch his own country career.

5. Maria

NBC

Maria is a self-taught contortionist from Germany. She is well-known on social media for her backbends and creative poses. When Maria was 10 years old, she contracted Lyme Disease. This left her paralyzed for two years, but while in recovery, she discovered she was more flexible than ever. That is when her online personality was created.

6. The Sound

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The Sound is a country music trio from Michigan. The family band consists of brothers Levi and Jacob Mills, alongside their father Rob. They worked at a local church, so Christian music has always been part of their lives.

7. Los Servidores

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Los Servidores is a mariachi band from Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. The band consists of LAPD Police and other nearby Sheriff Departments. They are trying to create a stronger, positive bond within the local community.

8. Marcus Monroe

NBC

Marcus Monroe is a New York-based comedian. He has had quite a track record of appearing on shows like “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “TRL” on MTV, and “Pawn Stars.” It looks like he’ll be bringing out Lou, some kind of devil character, for tonight’s audition.

9. Howie Blandel

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As it turns out, Howie Blandel is another character of Monroe’s that will come out for an audition.

10. Cat Williams

NBC

And Cat Williams is another character from Monroe, who will also audition for “America’s Got Talent” Season 21.

11. Sarah Hardwig

NBC

Sarah Hardwig is a singer and guitarist living in Nashville. In February 2023, she won the Tennessee Songwriters Showcase. She was also selected to take part in The Acoustic Guitar Project at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Sarah has been busy working on her first album, which will be released at the end of this year. However, her first single, “Breaking Away,” is set to be released on August 1, 2026.

Catch all of these acts tonight at 8/7c on NBC, as the final auditions on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 air.