AGT Live Recap & Spoilers – 7/14/2026

We have Week 6 of the auditions on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 tonight on NBC. It’s time for 15 more acts to take the stage for the “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara. We have 15 more acts taking the stage in a jam-packed night of performances. We will find out what other acts will be moving on to the next round and which acts will be sent home on “AGT” 2026. Find out with us during our “America’s Got Talent” 2026 live recap.

The Auditions Continue Tonight on ‘AGT

Five weeks of auditions are complete. We saw more acts take the stage last time on “AGT” Season 21. Now, it’s time to see even more acts take the stage on “America’s Got Talent” tonight. We also get to see if Sofia will hit the Golden Buzzer for any of these acts tonight, as she is the final judge with a Golden Buzzer remaining.

We do know one of those acts taking the stage tonight is Ashford Sanders, as NBC gave us a sneak peek at his audition for tonight. He definitely has a strong voice, but will it be worthy of a Golden Buzzer? We find out tonight, so follow along with our live recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 14 Live Recap – Week 6 Auditions

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Yukuta

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He is from Japan and tells Terry he is here to see Simon. He is a garbage collector, but he says he is here for his love of Simon and skincare. He proceeds to go get some drawing, which is Simon’s face. It’s a mess.

Judges’ Feedback: Mel B said you came all the way from Japan to do that. Howie said it’s comedy, and he’s giving him a yes. Sofia and Simon did one too, so he is moving forward.

Cameron Logsdon

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He is from Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron works as a college teacher. He has a son and prioritized him and taking care of him, so now he’s in college, and he’s here at “AGT.” Cameron said the judges might need a break from judging, so he brought resumes with him of celebrities that might be good replacements or fill-ins for them. The judges can ask Cameron questions for the celebrities, and he will answer them on their behalf. Cameron is an impressionist, as we hear him do Jason Statham and then Mark Wahlberg, which is spot-on! We also have Jennifer Coolidge, Will Smith, and The Rock. Some are good, and others are outstanding!

Judges’ Feedback: Sofia said he is brilliant. Mel B said she wished he had made a story and not gotten Simon involved. Howie said he is great, and he loved it. Simon said it was really original and a great idea.

Results: Mel B is a no again, but the other judges are yes, and he is moving on!

Carolina Mic

He is a systems architect, so he handles the tech meetings for his company. Carolina Mic went viral on TikTok, but the judges aren’t impressed with his song or singing. He talks about having $1 million. The audience loved him, but Howie, Sofia, and Simon hit the “X” for him.

Judges’ Feedback: Simon said that after 20 seconds, he had enough. Mel B said they have too many millions, so she identifies with him. She gave him a yes, but Carolina is headed home.

Viola Panik & Mister Punch

She is from Venezuela, so Sofia is loving her already. She starts dancing, but then another guy and muppets come out. They are removing layers of clothes, as they get “X’s” from Simon and Mel B.

Judges’ Feedback: Sofia said that was one of the weirdest things she’s ever seen, and they see a lot of weird stuff on that stage. Sofia was a yes, but the others are a no, and they are eliminated.