‘America’s Got Talent’ 2026 Live Recap & Spoilers – Week 5 Auditions

After a week off for a July 4th special, “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 is back tonight on NBC. It’s time for another set of acts to take the stage for the “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara. We have 15 more acts taking the stage in a jam-packed night of performances. We will find out what other acts will be moving on to the next round and which acts will be sent home on “AGT” 2026. Find out with us during our “America’s Got Talent” 2026 live recap.

More Auditions Tonight on ‘AGT’

Four weeks of auditions are complete. We saw more acts take the stage last time on “AGT” Season 21. Now, it’s time to see even more acts take the stage on “America’s Got Talent” tonight. We also get to see if the judges will hit the Golden Buzzer for any of these acts tonight.

We do know one of those acts taking the stage tonight is The Jesse White Tumbling Team, as NBC gave us a sneak peek at their audition for tonight. They definitely are going to impress the judges, but will it be worthy of a Golden Buzzer? We find out tonight, so follow along with our live recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 7 Live Recap – Week 5 Auditions

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Barrio Dance Factory

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They said they have something special that the judges aren’t expecting. When they get together, they love to have fun and tell the judges it’s something they haven’t seen before. They start with four dancers on the stage, but it quickly fills up. They dance to a variety of songs, and it’s fun to watch. There are 28 of them dancing.

Judges’ Feedback: Mel B said their energy is on fire. Howie said he was not as blown away as Mel was. Sofia said she loved it, and it felt like 50 people were dancing, and Howie is the Grinch. Simon said they have seen more interesting dancers over the years, but their energy was so infectious.

Results: Howie is a no, but the other judges give them a yes, and they are moving on to the next round!

Godfrey Daniels

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It’s a very tall Ernie-looking character. Long arms, doesn’t talk. He proceeds to go grab a red balloon and start dancing with it. We get an “X” from Mel B and Sofia right away. We then get some magic from Godfrey, as he runs off the stage and comes out the other side.

Judges’ Feedback: Simon is cracking up. Howie said it’s his favorite act of the day. Mel B said it’s not her cup of tea. Sofia said he’s cute, but this isn’t a 3-year-old’s birthday party.

Results: Mel B and Sofia are both a no, so Godfrey is going home.

Vahtang on ‘AGT’ 2026

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He is from the country of Georgia. The judges ask what he’s going to be doing, but he says he wants to surprise them. Surprise them, he did, as he is a beatboxer. He got real low on some of those notes. It’s insane, and he was good.

Judges’ Feedback: Howie said he is a one-man party, and he loved it. Sofia said what a talent. They’ve seen this stuff, but never this good. Simon is glad he made Mel B and Sofia this excited.

Results: It’s four yes votes, so he is moving on to the next round on “America’s Got Talent” 2026.

Magician Time on ‘AGT’

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We have a couple of magicians who are sharing their stories at the same time. It looks like it will be a battle to see who makes it. We have Darrell Moten, who has only done magic in his parents’ attic and online, and Kameron Marshall, who is a close-up magician.

Kameron is up first, and he does card tricks with the judges. He is charismatic and fun to watch. It’s wild how they do this magic, but it ends with the judges picking cards that just so happen to be the same cards that Kameron has tattooed on his arm!

Judges’ Feedback: Mel B said magic is real, and he blew her brain away. Sofia said she loved it and his personality. Simon said he is curious about where he will take this in the next stage. If it’s just cards, he doesn’t think he can sustain it. Howie said if he comes back, he has to learn a way to make it bigger.

Results: It’s four yes votes for Kameron.

Darrell Moten on ‘America’s Got Talent’

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Now it’s time for Darrell to take the stage and perform for live people and not online for the first time. He heads to the judges’ table and is doing some close-up magic also. He does a card trick too. Darrell has Simon pick a card and remember what it was. He has cards flying out of a box and grabs a card, which he says is Simon’s card. It’s a five of spades, which Simon agrees. Instead, Simon actually had a five of hearts but got confused because of his glasses. Did he just screw up? It’s awkward as we take a commercial break.

He says he messed it up and needs some time, as he storms off the stage. It’s awkward, but then he pops up on the screen and starts asking Simon other questions. Lots of videos and tricks, but then he reappears with the right card.

Judges’ Feedback: Howie said he is at a loss for words. He said he is an example of what he was talking about for Kameron. Mel B said he seems like a nice guy, but she is confused. Sofia said she loved it and very different and interesting. Simon said he loves seeing things he’s never seen before, and he did good.

Results: Mel B is a no, but the other judges are all a yes, and Darrell is moving on to the next round on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21.

Nene Royal

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She is here with her dad, and they are from Thailand. No one in their family plays music, but here she is. Her dad is her biggest fan and comes to all her performances. Nene is 15 years old, but will be turning 16 the day after this audition. She’s been playing the guitar since she was 7 years old. She comes off as very nervous, but I knew that would go away the minute she started playing. She rages behind that guitar and goes from deathcore screaming to soft lyrics. She is a star for sure.

Judges’ Feedback: Sofia said that it was spectacular, and she has a good chance to do well in this competition. Howie said she is a rock star. Mel B said she has good vocal control and kills it on the guitar for being 15 years old. Simon said her tone is really authentic.

Results: It’s four yes votes, so she is going on to the next round.

Royal Lasers

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They live in Vegas, so they have seen what “America’s Got Talent” can do for people. They met doing the “AGT” residency in Vegas. There are three of them, and they are dancers, but this is a chance for them to step out and make a name for themselves. This is a laser-light show, but with them dancing along to it. It’s cool how they work the graphics into it from the big screen. It’s big and entertaining.

Judges’ Feedback: Terry asks for a mic and heads out to the judges’ table. He said Royal Lasers, you gave us monsters, you gave us fire, but I’m going to give you one thing: a Golden Buzzer, as he smashes that button! The confetti falls down as this group is heading to the live shows on “America’s Got Talent” 2026.

The Jesse White Tumbling Team

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They are based out of Chicago. They have been doing this for a long time, so they said they have the skills to pay the bills. The group was founded in 1959 by Illinois athlete and politician Jesse White and Zach Mitchell. This is a group with a wide variety of ages and people. They are flying with these tumbles, as some of them get some huge height. They are definitely smooth with it. It’s also just so fun watching them cheer each other on and have fun with it.

Judges’ Feedback: Sofia said this is the most exciting thing she has seen today. They literally know how to fly. Mel B said it was constant. It was absolutely brilliant. Howie said they kept getting higher and further and longer. They are the epitome of what “AGT” is all about. Simon said this was all about them as a group and putting the hours in, and it really paid off.

Results: It’s four yeses, and they are moving on to the next round.