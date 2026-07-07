Who Got the Golden Buzzer on ‘AGT’ Tonight? 7/7/2026

After a week off, “America’s Got Talent” 2026 was back with Week 5 of the auditions tonight on NBC. With new acts taking the stage, you are probably wondering: Who got the Golden Buzzer on “AGT” tonight? We have the “America’s Got Talent” spoilers on whether any of the acts tonight got that Golden Buzzer and moved directly to the “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 live shows.

Any contestants on “AGT” who impress the judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — can be awarded the Golden Buzzer. For the Week 5 auditions, we have 15 different acts taking the stage. They all have a chance of getting a Golden Buzzer, but will any of them?

Running Low on Golden Buzzers

Last time on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21, it was time for the fourth week of auditions. We had the chance to see even more acts take the stage and even more Golden Buzzers were handed out. In fact, two of them were handed out and we are getting down to only a couple more available to hand out from the judges.

Will more Golden Buzzers be handed out during the fifth week of auditions on “AGT” tonight? Time will tell, so follow along with our live results below and see who got the Golden Buzzer on “AGT” tonight.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 7 Live Results – Week 5 Auditions

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST “AGT” LIVE RESULTS UPDATES.

Week 5 Begins

Time to get started on tonight’s auditions. We will provide updates as tonight’s episode airs and if any Golden Buzzers are handed out. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results!

Royal Lasers

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They live in Vegas, so they have seen what “America’s Got Talent” can do for people. They met doing the “AGT” residency in Vegas. There are three of them, and they are dancers, but this is a chance for them to step out and make a name for themselves. This is a laser-light show, but with them dancing along to it. It’s cool how they work the graphics into it from the big screen. It’s big and entertaining.

Judges’ Feedback: Terry asks for a mic and heads out to the judges’ table. He said Royal Lasers, you gave us monsters, you gave us fire, but I’m going to give you one thing: a Golden Buzzer, as he smashes that button! The confetti falls down as this group is heading to the live shows on “America’s Got Talent” 2026.

9:05 p.m. – One Golden Buzzer handed out tonight. Will we have another one tonight?