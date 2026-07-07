‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 Spoilers: Week 5 Acts Performing Tonight

After a week off to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 is back tonight on NBC. We will get to see even more new acts take the stage tonight on “AGT” 2026, as the “America’s Got Talent” auditions continue. It will be another night of performances, but which acts will be taking the stage in hopes of earning a Golden Buzzer? We have Week 5 details for “America’s Got Talent” 2026 tonight below in our “America’s Got Talent” spoilers.

‘AGT’ Season 21 Week 5 Acts

Last week was all about the “July 4th: Party in the USA” special. It was all about the “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — looking back at some of their favorite acts from previous seasons, with a Fourth of July theme.

Tonight, we are back with the fifth week of auditions on “AGT” Season 21. It looks like we will see 15 new acts take the stage, all hoping to earn enough “yes” votes from the judges to move on to the next round. Check out the Week 5 acts auditioning on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 right here.

1. Nathan Noah Tsuji

NBC

Nathan is an acrobat who started gymnastics when he was just three years old. After completing college gymnastics, he went on to join Cirque Du Soleil for their “Under the Same Sky” show.

2. Vahtang

Vahtang is a beatboxer who happens to be half Russian and Half Georgian. He has been beatboxing on a competitive level since 2009.

3. Godfrey Daniels

NBC

This is a novelty act based in Seattle, Washington. He has been performing throughout both the United States and Europe since 1999. He uses aspects of pantomime and will do an awkward “dance” with a large red helium balloon.

4. Barrio Dance Factory

NBC

Barrio Dance Factory serves as a central hub for the dance community in Madison, Wisconsin. They encourage an environment where dancers can be both supported and challenged regardless of age. The group would go on to win “World of Dance USA” in 2024.

5. Neil & Bryan

NBC

Neil & Bryan are a vocal duo who met in college. They eventually formed the goofy band called Koo Koo Kanga Roo. They would eventually change the name to just Koo Koo, and they have gone on to release an album and start a show on YouTube.

6. Jack & Haley

NBC

Jack & Haley met at a UFC event while both were working on a satirical news show for their college. They were both pursuing careers in sketch comedy until they heard each other sing and formed the band, The Doohickeys.

7. Travis Garland

NBC

Travis Garland is a singer from Texas. He started singing and acting in plays at his church. He would go on to perform in a band called Not Like Them (NLT). They broke up, and he pursued a solo career, during which he has released a few albums. However, he does also sing covers for “Dancing With the Stars.”

8. Nene Royal

NBC

Nene Royal is a singer and guitarist from Thailand. She taught herself to play the guitar at six years old. She will now take those talents and audition for “America’s Got Talent” 2026.

9. Darrell Moten

NBC

Darrell Moten is a magician and content creator. He became famous during the pandemic while making videos of himself performing magic. He has over 1.4 million subscribers on his YouTube page.

10. Kameron Marshall

NBC

Kameron Marshall is a magician from Canada. He has been performing at a wide variety of events since 2013, but he enjoys how magic blurs the line between reality and the unknown.

11. Abresh Ethio

NBC

Abresh is a balancing acrobat from Ethiopia, but resides in Las Vegas now. He has toured worldwide, but he is best known for his work in Vegas alongside the Cirque Du Soleil production dubbed “Mad Apple.”

12. The Jesse White Tumbling Team

NBC

The Jesse White Tumbling Team is a tumbling group that actually auditioned during Season 4 of “AGT.” They made it past the audition rounds, but then they were never shown during the Vegas rounds. Even if they did show the audition, the tumbling team didn’t make it to the Vegas Rounds.

13. Royal Lasers

NBC

Royal Lasers is a light-up dance group that is based in Las Vegas. They are high-impact laser and dance performers for large audiences at arenas, festivals, and corporate events on a global scale. They are best known for their fast-paced choreography of Michael Jackson-inspired dance routines.

14. Israel Isaac

NBC

Israel Isaac is a singer from Nigeria who is now based in Canada. He was featured in Seasons 10 and 11 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

15. Daniel Alvarez

NBC

Daniel Alvarez is a comedian and podcast host born and raised in Los Angeles, California. He was paralyzed after a shooting at a Halloween party in 2007. He has taken that tragedy and put a funny spin on it during his act.

Catch all of these acts tonight at 8/7c on NBC, as Week 5 of “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 kicks off.