‘The Bachelor’ Alum Kendall Long Joins Viral Champagne Pop Trend to Announce Baby No. 2

Another Bachelor Nation baby is on the way! In a new Instagram post, Kendall Long announced that she and her husband, Mitchell Sagely, are expecting their second child this December. The couple is already parents to a daughter named Elise, whom they welcomed last March.

Long, who appeared on “The Bachelor” season 22 and “Bachelor in Paradise” seasons 5 and 7, announced her second pregnancy by joining the viral champagne pop trend, and it’s a must-see for Bachelor fans.

Kendall Long Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2

“The Bachelor” alum Kendall Long is going to be a mom again! The reality star shared the exciting news in a fun Instagram post, which featured both her husband, Mitchell Sagely, whom she met outside of the show, and their daughter, Elise, who was born in March 2025.

In the clip, Sagely sits on a dock as Long approaches him with Elise on her hip. As she sits down next to him, she dramatically slams a champagne bottle, sending the drink flying into the air as the viral line by Huda Mustafa from “Love Island” season 7 plays in the background: “I have a secret to tell you… I’m a mommy.” When the clip pauses, she reveals that the couple is expecting.

“I’m pregnant! Coming December 2026.”

“We’ve been keeping a little secret… but I can’t hold it in any longer! 🤭💕 So over the moon that we are becoming parents of 2 and that Elise is going to be a big sissy!!! 🤍,” Long captioned her announcement video.

Long and Sagely welcomed their daughter, Elise, in March 2025. According to People, she announced her arrival in an Instagram Story, where she wrote over a photo of Elise in the hospital: “Hearts are SO full! Just enjoying our first few days as a family with the new BABE!” Long excitedly wrote over the photo. “Will share more soon 🥰.”

Long & Her Husband Officially Moved Back to the U.S. After Living in Germany

Long and Sagely got engaged in November 2022 before revealing in an August 2024 Instagram post that they secretly tied the knot in Santa Barbara and had relocated to Europe.

“Days before Mitch and I jumped on a plane to move to Germany we got married in Santa Barbara! It was such a special day surrounded by love with only our immediate family attending. It’s been incredibly hard for me to keep our secret and at times I’ve just wanted to shout to the world that I’m Mrs. Sagely!! So finally getting to tell you all is so freeing!” Her post read.

However, after spending a couple of years in Germany, Long announced in an October 2024 Instagram post that the family was moving back to the U.S. “It’s official!! Mitch and I are moving back to the sunny state of California! 🌴😎,” she shared.

According to Bachelor Nation, Long later shared in a second announcement that the couple was leaving Germany ahead of welcoming their first child so they could be close to their families. “As we enter into this next exciting chapter of our lives, we couldn’t imagine raising our child without the love and support of our family!” Long said.

She continued, “We will miss Europe in SO many ways but I can’t wait to make lasting memories in the places I grew up, with the loving hearts that raised me to be all that I am today.”