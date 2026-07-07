Who Is Annemarie Wiley’s Husband? Meet Former NFL Star Marcellus Wiley and Their Family

Interest in former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Annemarie Wiley has surged in recent days, prompting many Bravo fans to search for more about her personal life, husband Marcellus Wiley and their family.

Although Annemarie appeared as a full-time Housewife for just one season, she quickly became part of several memorable storylines after joining the cast in Season 13 through her friendship with Kyle Richards. She also frequently found herself at odds with Crystal Kung Minkoff before Bravo ultimately chose not to bring her back for Season 14.

Although Annemarie’s time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” lasted just one season, she remained one of the more talked-about newcomers from Season 13. She entered the cast as a longtime friend and neighbor of Kyle Richards and quickly became involved in several of the group’s biggest debates. Even after her departure from the series, Bravo fans have continued to search for updates on her career and family.

Here’s what to know about Annemarie’s husband, their children and the family behind the former Bravo star.

Who Is Marcellus Wiley?

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Marcellus Wiley built a successful career long before Bravo fans met him through his wife’s appearances on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The former defensive end spent 10 seasons in the NFL after the Buffalo Bills selected him in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft out of Columbia University. During his career, Wiley played for the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars.

His best professional season came in 2001 with the Chargers, when he earned a Pro Bowl selection after recording 13 sacks.

After retiring from football, Wiley transitioned into sports broadcasting. He worked for ESPN and later Fox Sports, where he became a familiar face on several studio shows. He also hosted the “More To It” podcast and has remained active in sports media throughout his post-playing career.

How Many Children Do Annemarie and Marcellus Wiley Have?

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Annemarie and Marcellus married on June 18, 2014.

Together, they are raising three children: son Marcellus Jr. and daughters Ariya and Alivia. Marcellus is also the father of daughter Morocca from a previous relationship, making them a blended family.

Bravo introduced viewers to their family life during Annemarie’s lone season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Before joining the series, Annemarie worked as a nurse anesthetist in the Los Angeles area while balancing life as a wife and mother.

Her time on the Bravo series was brief but memorable. Introduced through her friendship with Kyle Richards, Annemarie became involved in several of the season’s biggest cast disputes, particularly with Crystal Kung Minkoff. Despite the attention she received during Season 13, Bravo did not ask her to return as a full-time cast member for Season 14.

While her run on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” lasted just one season, interest in Annemarie Wiley and her family continues to bring Bravo fans back to learn more about the people behind the headlines.