Fan-Favorite ‘Real Housewives’ Star Swears Off Marriage- ‘I’ve Done It Twice’

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey introduced her boyfriend of two years, LePrince, to her co-stars in a recent episode. Now, the RHOA legend is opening up about his reaction to being featured and discussing the idea of marrying again, saying she’s not planning to walk down the aisle again anytime soon.

Bailey interviewed with Bravo Insider recently. During it, she was asked about her relationship with LePrince, who lives in Amsterdam. She said, “We’re two years in. We’re both having a great time. I want to keep going and [see] wherever it takes us.”

Regarding the idea of marrying her musician boyfriend, the 59-year-old stated, “I always get asked, ‘Would I get married again?’ And honestly, right now, the answer is no. I’ve done it twice. I’ve got the t-shirt, the certificate, a pair of socks, the whole thing. Like I get it.”

She continued, “I think for me, where I’m at right now, we are 100 percent committed and in an exclusive relationship, which I love all of that because I actually love just being in a relationship cause I’m a Pisces….However, the type of committed relationship I’m interested in at this point in my life doesn’t have to be a marriage.”

Cynthia Bailey Discussed Her Boyfriend Appearing on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Getty Cynthia Bailey Getty

During the Bravo Insider interview, Bailey also discussed LaPrince’s appearance on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” She shared that he was “nervous” about filming his scene, saying, “This is not his world.”

Bailey then described LaPrince, explaining, “He’s literally like a vocal DJ techno guy from Amsterdam, so it was fun. I thought he did a pretty good job. He was like, ‘Whew’ when it was over. So I was like, although this is not his world, I love that he showed up to support me and meet my friends.”

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The RHOA fan-favorite then discussed having him featured on the show. She said, “They all know about him, so it just felt weird not to show him when they came to my house because he’s at my house when he’s not in Amsterdam.”

The beloved model added, “And the girls gave him a lot of love, and I think they learned one Dutch word in the process as well.”

The RHOA Star Confirmed Her Relationship in 2025

Getty Cynthia Bailey Getty

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans first learned of Bailey’s relationship with LaPrince in early 2025 after she was photographed with him at Los Angeles International Airport. After that, in March of that year, the actress and reality star confirmed the relationship via a statement to PEOPLE.

She told the outlet, “We’ve chosen to keep our relationship off social media to focus on each other without outside distractions. We’ve traveled a lot together, including my trips to Amsterdam and Switzerland to see him perform. We’re happy and excited to see where our relationship goes!”

Before this, she revealed at a Bravo Fan Fest in November 2024 that she had begun dating a younger man but did not reveal his identity. She stated, “I’m dating an amazing young guy, from Amsterdam. I wasn’t looking for a young guy. He found me.”

Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs on Sunday nights.