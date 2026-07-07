HGTV Star Reveals What’s Next After ‘Rock the Block’ Loss

“Rock the Block” and “Battle on the Beach” alum Taniya Nayak is branching out from renovation competition series.

After the HGTV — who was paired with 98 Degrees star Drew Lachey — failed to walk away with a win during season 7 of “Rock the Block,” Nayak revealed what’s next for herself career-wise.

Nayak’s Plan

Nayak opened up about her future career goals during a recent interview with Boston.com.

When asked how she and Lachey approached the multi-generation suite during season 7, Nayak shared, “We addressed it like a hotel suite.”

“I design restaurants, and my whole M.O. on the show was to bring a hospitality flare. Your favorite hotel room, your favorite restaurant — bring that into your home so you feel that energy. When you’re looking at a hotel or restaurant online, nine times out of 10, you’re judging it solely on design. You’re dissecting those photos and seeing what you gravitate towards,” she explained. “We went out on a limb and color-drenched [the suite]. Drew and I are the most neutral-color-palette-people you’ll ever meet. But I thought, ‘I’d love this color in a hotel room.’ We did a playful headboard. We wanted that boutique, bougie hotel vibe.”

The Massachusetts native went on to reveal that the duo used her own collection of wall coverings in the renovation.

“So I have a wall covering line [for Len-Tex and MDC Interior Solutions] and ‘Rock the Block’ was its big TV debut,” Nayak added, revealing that her collection appears in Marriott and Hilton hotels.

“That was my dream. I thought, if I have a wall-covering, I want it to be something a hotel might want for hallways or bedrooms. I also have a tile line with Genrose Stone + Tile based in Connecticut. So the multi-generational suite had my tile in the kitchen and one of my wall coverings in the suite itself. That was exciting,” the “Build It Forward” star continued.

Despite already having achieved many of her career goals, Nayak revealed that she hopes to “keep expanding on licensing and branding.”

“I’m really enjoying that process. I’m working on a lighting line right now with Studio M. I’m doing sketches. I love it,” she teased.

Nayak Gushes About Life

While resharing her recent interview, Nayak called it a “pretty special” one.

“It’s interesting watching our lives unfold – everything goes by so fast!” she captioned her post on Thursday, July 2. “I sometimes beat myself up thinking I’m not doing enough or I need to add more of ‘this or that’ in my life. Reading this article by @laurendaley1 for @boston just gave me a pause and made me smile for the things going on in the present. We don’t often stop and really look at what is happening in our lives, or take it in, let alone appreciate it. I guess this is a reminder to do just that. Thank you Lauren for this piece!”

Fans shared their love in the comments section, with one follower writing, “All these people figuring out what I already knew…. Yup! You’re amazing!”

“This is so cool! I love seeing good people get their due! Congratulations, my friend!! ❤️” another added.