Who Got the Golden Buzzer on AGT Tonight? 7/14/2026

It was time for the Week 6 auditions on “America’s Got Talent” 2026 tonight on NBC. With new acts taking the stage, you are probably wondering: Who got the Golden Buzzer on “AGT” tonight? We have the “America’s Got Talent” spoilers on whether any of the acts tonight got that Golden Buzzer and moved directly to the “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 live shows.

Any contestants on “AGT” who impress the judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — can be awarded the Golden Buzzer. For the Week 6 auditions, we have 15 different acts taking the stage. They all have a chance of getting a Golden Buzzer, but will any of them?

One More Golden Buzzer

Last time on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21, it was time for the fifth week of auditions. We had the chance to see even more acts take the stage, and even more Golden Buzzers were handed out. In fact, one more was handed out, and we are down to only one more available to hand out from Sofia.

Will that Golden Buzzer be handed out during the sixth week of auditions on “AGT” tonight? Time will tell, so follow along with our live results below and see who got the Golden Buzzer on “AGT” tonight.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 14 Live Results – Week 6 Auditions

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST “AGT” LIVE RESULTS UPDATES.

Week 6 Begins

The judges have arrived. Terry is backstage. It’s time to get started with these new auditions. We will provide updates as the episode airs regarding the Golden Buzzer, so keep refreshing this page for the latest details!

8:18 p.m. – We had a celebrity impressionist also get three yes votes, but no Golden Buzzer yet.