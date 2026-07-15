‘Castle Impossible’ Couple Reveals Baby’s Gender — When is Daphne Due?

Within a matter of weeks, “Castle Impossible” stars Daphne and Ian Figueira, who cutely call themselves The Figs, will become first-time parents.

Hours before their show’s season two finale was set to premiere on July 14, 2026, HGTV posted a video of the couple staging a creative gender reveal for Daphne’s grandma, who’s come to live at their 500-year-old French chateau, and family friends including Anthony Raggett, the master craftsman and friend who often helps them with their renovations.

The Figs, HGTV’s Daphne & Ian Figuera, Can’t Wait to Welcome Their Baby

The Figs announced on June 2 that they were expecting their first baby. In the July 14 video that HGTV captioned as “the reveal you’ve been waiting for,” the Figs were filmed at night outside the French castle they inherited, eager to share whether they were expecting a boy or a girl.

Ian gave a verbal signal over a walkie-talkie, and suddenly, the castle lit up in a blue light as he beamed, “It’s a boy!”

After the group toasted with glasses of wine (and probably a non-alcoholic beverage for Daphne!), Ian spoke directly to Baby Fig, saying, “Hear that buddy? Chateau’s blue for you!”

Fans flooded the post with notes of congratulations, including one who wrote, “The next Ian to run around the chateau is almost here😅😅” and another who commented, “The LORD DUCCATI FIG of Chateau dé Lesigny 🤣🤭”

When is Baby Fig Due to Join the ‘Castle Impossible’ Family?

HGTV “Castle Impossible” stars Ian and Daphne Figuera

The Figs are busily preparing for their baby’s arrival. On June 12, the couple told Action News Now that their little one was due “in a couple of months,” which means they could become parents in August.

During the series’ second season, the Figs have celebrated their exciting news with multiple friends and family members. In the season premiere, Daphne’s seven-year-old little sister Sabrina visited with their dad, Thomas. She was thrilled to find out that her big sister was expecting.

“I told her and she was very, very excited,” Daphne told HGTV afterwards. “And the next time I talked to her, she was like, ‘Daphne, I have 10 babies!’ And she showed me all of her stuffed animals. And I was like, ‘That is adorable, that was me as a child.'”

They also told HGTV that their beautiful pup Archaea, who’s a Berger Blanc Suisse, seems to sense that their family is growing.

“I feel like she didn’t know [I was pregnant] for a very long time,” Daphne said, “and I feel like recently she’s become a little more protective of me.”

Ian agreed, “That’s been a new thing — she’s been protective of Daphne, but also our cats, for the weirdest reason! I think something maternal has kicked in with Archaea.”

The Figs were high school sweethearts who later reunited in California and got married, but never imagined they’d wind up living in a castle. However, they agreed to throw their plans out the door and restore the massive chateau that Daphne’s grandpa left to them upon his death. To make ends meet and pay for the expensive renovations, they currently rent out the finished spaces for weddings and photo shoots.