HGTV Fans Beg Network for ‘Castle Impossible’ Season 3 After Season 2 Finale

Is “Castle Impossible” coming back for season 3? That’s the question on HGTV fans’ minds after the season 2 finale, with viewers eager to see more of Daphne and Ian Fig’s French chateau renovations and the couple’s next chapter with their new baby.

Fans Are Begging HGTV for ‘Castle Impossible’ Season 3

With “Castle Impossible” season 2’s finale wrapping up the latest chapter of the Figs’ chateau renovation while Daphne is pregnant with the couple’s first child, there’s plenty of story left to tell in a potential season 3.

The comments section of a July 9 HGTV post about why Daphne and Ian are called “the Figs” was flooded with fans begging the network to bring back the show for another season.

“HGTV, please don’t do us wrong. We really need season 3 with The Figs,” one fan wrote. “I am taking a chance and speaking for everyone just to say we really love them, their creativity for the chateau, bringing in Granny, and now — we’re all stoked for baby Fig. I just know it’s going to be amazing! ❤️ Daphne is glowing, she looks beautiful and Ian looks so proud. I’m so happy for them!”

Another fan noted, “Absolutely love this show and Daphne and Ian. They complement each other and both are so talented. It’s a pleasure to watch this show. Can’t wait to see their baby. HGTV better renew for season 3.”

“I have fallen in love with Daphne and Ian and their story. I am so happy for you both and baby Fig on the way,” one fan commented. “Please create a season 3 and bring them back. ❤️👏🔥🙌❤️”

Others shared, “I hope Season 3 is already in the works,” “Best show on HGTV. Cutest couple. More seasons please,” “There better be a season 3! (And 4, 5, 6),” and “This is my biggest comfort show, y’all better renew it!!”

“@hgtv, please listen to the viewers! We LOVE this show and this couple! We need to know there will be a season 3!!!” another fan wrote.

One fan gushed, “Absolutely LOVE this couple! And I LOVE this show! HGTV PLEASE keep this show on for a very long time! This is the best show on HGTV!!! BY A LONG SHOT!!!”

“@hgtv we NEED season 3 of @castleimpossible,” another fan commented. “We want to see more of the Figs, the chateau, and the new baby. 🤗”

Is ‘Castle Impossible’ Season 3 in the Works?

So far, HGTV has not announced “Castle Impossible” season 3. However, the lack of a renewal announcement doesn’t necessarily mean the series is over.

The first season of “Castle Impossible” premiered on HGTV on April 29, 2025 and ended on June 17, 2025.

In December 2025, HGTV announced that “Castle Impossible” season 2 would be on the 2026 schedule. The second season premiered on May 26 and wrapped up on July 14.

On April 28, the HGTV Instagram account announced the premiere date for “Castle Impossible” season 2. “Turns out, restoring a 500-year-old chateau was *not* a one‑season problem 🏰😅,” the caption read. “Season 2 of #CastleImpossible premieres Tuesday, May 26, at 9|8c on HGTV!”

If the network follows a similar pattern, a season 3 announcement could come in the months following the season 2 finale.

