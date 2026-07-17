Kim Kardashian Bravely Defends Herself From Trolls Amid Her Grandmother’s Passing

Mary Jo Shannon, better known as MJ to her loved ones, passed away on July 16, 2026. Her daughter, entrepreneur Kris Jenner, broke the news on social media shortly after. Many members of the family, including Kim Kardashian, wrote lovely words for MJ in response.

However, Kim also had a pre-scheduled vacation photo dump go up today. While many viewers pointed fingers and accused the influencer of poor timing, others rushed to her defense. Ultimately, the influencer had a reasonable response and insisted she was choosing to honor her grandmother’s life.

Kim Kardashian Had a Pre-Scheduled Vacation Post Go Up Today

Before the family tragedy, the Kardashians had been having a blast this summer. Several family members headed to the lakeshore for some relaxation

“Lake life,” Kim Kardashian simply captioned the Instagram post. The reality star attached several fun photos and images from the outing. Activities included lounging on boats, paddling, riding bikes, and spending quality time with the family.

However, many fans took offense and noted the post was in poor taste. It went up right around the same time Kris Jenner publicly announced her mother’s death.

“This post was scheduled a few days ago before we lost MJ, so its timing came right alongside her passing,” Kim explained the post in the comments. “I’ve been by my mom and grandma’s side this past week, and my heart is completely with my family right now. We love and miss her so deeply, and in the days ahead, we’ll be focusing on celebrating her beautiful life 🕊️🤍”

Other fans completely understood and rallied around the Kardashians during their time of grief.

“Do you guys really think she would post this intentionally at the same time as the news of her grandma passing? It’s clearly a scheduled post. Get a grip,” a fan defended the influencer in the comments.

“People please. Posts are usually scheduled. Don’t make it what it’s not,” another chimed in.

The Influencer Honors Her Grandmother Through Photos

Shortly after the lake post, Kim Kardashian penned a beautiful tribute to her grandmother online. She attached many photos of MJ spending time with the family throughout the years.

“My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin… You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!!” the 45-year-old shared on Instagram. “You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman.”

“You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since,” the influencer continued. “You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us.

“I know you’re at peace now. Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me. You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever. 🤍 YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!!! I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol,” Kim Kardashian concluded.

Our hearts go out to the Kardashian and Jenner families during their time of mourning.