Kris Jenner’s Beloved Mother Passes at 91, Our Hearts Go Out

Reality star Kris Jenner shared heartbreaking news with her audience today. Her mother, MJ, has passed away at 91.

Kris Jenner maintained an incredibly close relationship with MJ, as fans saw throughout “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” The entire family feels devastated by the loss, and our hearts go out to them during this difficult chapter.

Kris Jenner Pens a Touching Tribute to Her Late Mother

Kris Jenner announced the death of her mother in a heart wrenching social media announcement.

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. 😞💔 There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye,” Kris penned in an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“My mom was the heart of our family,” Jenner continued. “She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. She taught us that family is everything.”

The entrepreneur went on to thank her mother for “every sacrifice” she made for the family and every “piece of wisdom” she shared. MJ certainly made everyone in her life knew how loved and valued they were.

“Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us,” Kris Jenner continued. “Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched. When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you.”

The reality star added that she spent every day trying to make her mother proud. Every milestone she accomplished was thanks to MJ.

“My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything. ❤️” Jenner tearfully concluded the post.

The Mother-Daughter Duo Were Incredibly Close

Dealing with the loss of a parent is challenging, no matter how old a person is. Even though Kris Jenner is 70, she admitted going to her mother for everything. They loved spending time together and chitchatting.

“I talk to her every day on the phone. We help each other with what we’re going to watch. She loves ‘Dateline’ as much as I do,” Jenner told Jay Shetty in an episode of “On Purpose” in late 2025.

Last year, the entire family celebrated MJ’s 91st birthday with a beautiful party.

“The most beautiful day celebrating my mom’s 91st birthday. Lunch at The Ivy surrounded by love!🤍💐🎂” Kris Jenner posted on Instagram at the time.

For the occasion, MJ wore a brilliant floral pantsuit. She proudly posed next to her birthday cake, which was also covered in beautiful flowers. The family matriarch posed with many family members, beaming from ear to ear. She seemed sincerely pleased to be in the company of such a loving family.

Our hearts are with the Kardashian extended family as they mourn the loss of their beloved mother and grandmother.