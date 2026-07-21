HGTV’s ‘Renovation Aloha’ Stars Kamohai & Tristyn Kalama Celebrate Upcoming Family Addition

Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama gave a glimpse of a special family celebration as their loved ones prepare to welcome a new addition. The HGTV stars shared sweet photos from the baby shower for Tristyn’s brother Travis Haxton and his wife, Taylor Haxton.

Kamohai & Tristyn Kalama Celebrate at Family Baby Shower

On July 20, Tristyn and Kamohai took to Instagram to share photos from Travis and Taylor’s baby shower.

“Baby shower day for @taylor.haxton + @travis.haxton,” they wrote in the caption. “We can’t wait to meet you Jaxon ❤️💛💙 #hawaiianson #babyHax.”

They shared images of them posing with the happy couple as well as some fun scenes from the celebration, including the brightly colored balloon arrangements and a sign announcing “Hawaiian Son — Baby Jaxon.”

Taylor also shared some videos from the baby shower, explaining it was Hawaiian Son themed (like the Hawaiian Sun brand of drinks, candies, and other products). The tables included centerpieces of the Hawaiian Sun products. She also captured a look at Tristyn and her daughter racing to see who could put a diaper on a baby doll the fastest.

Taylor also shared in an Instagram post, “Our Hawaiian Son ❤️ Showered our baby with so much love yesterday. Surrounded by all his family & friends, we’re so blessed to have the support we do. Thank you to everyone who came & celebrated with us, we truly are so grateful 🫶🏼.”

Fans loved seeing the sweet family celebration, leaving comments including, “What a cute theme,” “Congratulations 🍾🎉🎊 How fun,” “Beautiful family ❤️,” and “Best wishes.”

“L🌺VE the theme!” one fan wrote. “Congratulations to the soon to be parents and their Ohana! 🌈🌴🌺❤️”

Many fans shared their love for the baby boy’s name. “What a cute name! And I love how it sounds with the last name 🌈🌟🥰,” one fan gushed.

Kamohai & Tristyn Announced Pregnancy in Cheeky Social Media Post

On April 28, the Kalamas took to Instagram to announce a new addition coming to their family soon, but they were a bit cheeky in their delivery.

“We are so excited to be having the family grow and to be aunty and uncle to such a beautiful blessing!! You are so loved little one – aunty will teach you how to design and uncle will teach you how to buy houses! Congrats to @travis.haxton + @taylor.haxton,” they wrote in the caption.

In the video, Tristyn shared, “We’ve been keeping a secret for a really, really, really long time.”

Kamohai added, “And we finally get to tell you guys.” The couple appeared to be announcing their pregnancy, but they quickly revealed the truth.

As Tristyn rubbed what many thought was her pregnant tummy, the camera pulled back and revealed Travis and Taylor. Tristyn excitedly announced, “They’re having a baby!!”

Taylor commented, “Adding another little one to our family ❤️❤️ I know this got some people 😂.”

Fans admitted that the post did fool them for a moment, with one writing, “Tristyn you tricked me!! 😂 hahahaha congrats to your family!”

Another fan wrote, “Congratulations!!! For a second I thought it was you guys.”