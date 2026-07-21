Are Melanie & Sincere Still Together After ‘Love Island’ Finale? Sincere Provides Status Update

One week after the “Love Island” season 8 finale, one of fans’ biggest questions is whether controversial couple Sincere Rhea and Melanie Moreno are still together in the real world.

While other couples have posted photos and videos of themselves together since leaving the villa, including winners Trinity Tatum and Bryce Alakai Detloff, Sincere and Melanie have yet to do so. But on July 20, 2026, Complex posted a new clip from a virtual interview with Sincere, who insisted he’s working hard to earn Moreno’s trust and her family’s blessing.

Sincere Says He & Melanie Are ‘Still Working On’ Their Relationship

Sincere and Melanie established an electric connection early on in season 8, but he was often in the doghouse after exploring connections with other women and stretching the truth about how intimate they got. When “Movie Night” arrived and the remaining contestants saw footage of him sweet-talking Sol and Amora while also telling Melanie she was his sole priority, she was understandably crushed.

However, the two worked things out again, despite Melanie’s mom and sister urging her to move on, and Sincere vowed to do everything in his power to earn their trust outside the villa. In his chat with Complex, he said that’s still the goal.

“You know, Melanie and I, we’re still working on it,” he told reporter Mami Tiff. “Again, I’m still, you know, winning her family over, I’m still winning Melanie over again. Like, just rebuilding all of that trust, you know, from the foundation up.”

“Because here we are in the real world now,” Sincere continued, “and I just want to prove to her and prove to myself, and prove to everybody, honestly, that I am, you know, a better person than what was on that screen. And I can change and I can, you know, be someone who does want to change.”

Are Melanie & Sincere Physically Apart After Leaving ‘Love Island?’

Sincere, 25, grew up in Cape May, New Jersey, and was a Division 1 track star at Penn State and later Texas Tech, where he earned his graduate degree, per the Asbury Park Press. Melanie, meanwhile, hails from Philadelphia but lives in Los Angeles, where she manages a bikini store, according to USA Today.

The two have not posted any photos or videos together since the July 12 finale, but Sincere told Complex with a smile, “I definitely can’t wait to still have a lot of dates, and go and do things with her. You know, she’s just resting up and she’s still getting a lot of stuff scheduled right now, so she’s taking it easy.”

“But yeah, no, she’s in a great mindset right now,” he added. “She’s fine.”

Two days before the latest Complex interview clip dropped, the outlet posted another excerpt from Sincere’s interview on July 18, in which he talked about how he hopes to win over Melanie’s family.

He explained, “I think a lot of the reconstructive work as far as it goes to, like, winning her family over and still, you know, regaining that trust and rebuilding that loyalty, (will be) just showing them physical and actual representation of, you know, ‘This is the person that I am, and this is how I do feel about Melanie.'”

Peacock Melanie and Sincere making pizza during a date on the finale of “Love Island USA” season 8.

Sincere went on to say that he’s eager to “build that bridge with her family to be like, ‘Okay, you know, this is a man who can take care of our daughter, and have 100% pure intent with her.'”

“That’s sort of the things that I’m looking for and I can’t wait to do,” he continued. “Just to, you know, show up and be there and go to their house and physically be there, and have conversations or go and get a bite to eat. You know, just the stuff that’s still intimacy of, you know, getting to know each other but still backing it up with the actions, as well.”

“Look, I’m definitely more than what was shown,” Sincere concluded.

Melanie Has Debuted Pink Hair After Leaving the ‘Love Island’ Villa

As for Melanie, she has not given any interviews since leaving the villa, but did post a series of photos on TikTok from the villa, mostly of her with the girls plus a couple with Sincere.

In the caption, Melanie wrote, “I LOVE Y’ALL BADDDDDDD. WHAT A SUMMERRR!!!!! I shared every version of myself with you the good the messy, the vulnerable and even the moments that were hard to watch. Thank you for loving me through all of it. Thank you for supporting me even when you didn’t fully understand me or when I made it hard to.”

“I met some of my best friends in that villa,” Melanie continued, “but I never expected to come home to this much love. It honestly feels like I came home to millions of big sisters wrapping me in one big hug. I’ll never be able to put into words how protected, understood and loved you’ve made me feel. Thank you for giving me 10 and making this the softest place to land 🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵”

Melanie also debuted a new ‘do on July 20, revealing her long pink locks in multiple videos posted to TikTok account. Interestingly, she chose to play Avril Lavigne’s “Girlfriend” over one video of her walking at night, with the lyrics, “She’s like, so whatever / You could do so much better / I think we should get together now / And that’s what everyone’s talkin’ about / Hey, hey, you, you, I don’t like your girlfriend / No way, no way, I think you need a new one”

“Love Island USA” season 8 is available to stream via Peacock. The season 8 reunion will premiere on August 31 at 9 p.m. Eastern time, hosted by Ariana Madix and Bravo’s Andy Cohen.