Daisy Kent Gives Fans a Look Inside Her ‘Dream’ Bridal Shower Ahead of Winter Wedding

Daisy Kent is just a few months away from becoming a wife! The former “The Bachelorette” season 28 runner-up recently celebrated her bridal shower with her family, friends, and even a few Bachelor Nation stars in Minnesota, and it was incredibly gorgeous, with Kent calling it “the bridal shower of my dreams.”

Kent is set to marry her fiancé, Thor Herbst, on December 19, after revealing their wedding date in a sweet video where she had a cowboy hat customized with her future initials and the couple’s special date.

Daisy Kent Shares Sweet Moments During Her Gorgeous Bridal Shower

Daisy Kent looked radiant at her bridal shower, giving her Instagram followers a glimpse into the stunning celebration with a video highlighting some of her favorite moments.

Kent’s bridal shower took place at the Woodland Glasshaus at Bavaria Downs in Minnesota, a beautiful venue made entirely of glass and situated among serene woodlands. As her guests arrived, they were greeted with refreshing cocktails and appetizers and filled out cards for the future bride. According to Bachelor Nation, Kent also had guests play games, including a questionnaire about who knows the bride best, and also had her guests guess her wedding dress design.

With the venue already providing a breathtaking backdrop, Kent elevated the tables with unique floral arrangements featuring pretty pink and purple pastel blooms provided by Styled Stems.

As she posed for photos with family and friends, fans also noticed Bachelor Nation stars Chrissa Perez and Autumn Waggoner in attendance. Both stars also appeared on Joey Graziadei’s season 28.

As for the future bride, Kent wore a white strapless dress with floral appliqués designed by Leo Lin and Jimmy Choo shoes. At the end of the event, her fiancé, Thor Herbst, arrived holding a gorgeous bouquet of white roses. The couple later posed for photos together as the sun set behind them.

“bridal shower of my dreams 🤍💍💐 truly have the most amazing woman & role models who have taught me so much about love. this will forever be one of my favorite days. thank you to my beautiful sisters @adelinekent @josiekay85 & mom @juliemkent7 for putting it on! my heart is so full & I haven’t stopped smiling 🥹 thank you for all the kind messages, ily all 🤍🤍🤍,” she captioned her post.

Kent Choosing A Winter Wedding Holds Significant Meaning

Kent and Herbst announced their engagement in October 2025, with Herbst getting down on one knee among the ruins of a castle in Tuscany, Italy.

Since then, Kent has given fans a glimpse of how she is preparing for her upcoming wedding, such as finding her perfect wedding dress while shopping at The White Dress in Newport Beach, California, in March.

, she also opened up about why the couple insisted on a winter wedding. “I never thought I wanted a winter wedding, but then my older sister had a winter wedding a few years ago and it was absolutely beautiful,” she said, adding, “So stunning and magical. My parents also got married in the middle of winter.”

She also revealed that the couple was thinking of celebrating their special day in Utah because “that’s where we kind of rekindled our love.” For fans who don’t know, Kent and Herbst were college sweethearts before getting back together in 2024.