Hannah Harper’s ‘String Cheese Tour’ Just Got the Perfect Sponsor

“American Idol” winner Hannah Harper is currently on her months-long “String Cheese Tour,” perfectly named after the now-viral hit song she auditioned for in front of Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie when she began her Idol journey.

In June, Harper revealed on Instagram that she had purchased a tour bus to make traveling easier while on the road. Fully equipped with everything a mom of three could need, the bus allows her husband and children to join her while she’s on tour.

In a recent social media post, Harper revealed that she landed a major sponsor for her tour, and she couldn’t have asked for a better brand to partner with.

Hannah Harper Reveals Sargento Cheese Is Sponsoring Her “String Cheese Tour”

Hannah Harper’s “String Cheese Tour” just got a major cheesy upgrade. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, July 21, the “American Idol” season 24 winner revealed that Sargento Cheese is now sponsoring her months-long tour.

In the video, Harper showed off her newly branded tour bus, revealing the Sargento logo and a larger-than-life string cheese graphic.

“IT’S OFFICIAL! 🧀 Y’all, I’ve been waiting forever to share this news. @sargentocheese is officially the cheese sponsor of the String Cheese Tour! #SargentoPartner,” she captioned her post.

However, partnering with the brand meant a lot more to Harper than giving her kids endless amounts of free cheese sticks. The singer shared that Sargento was one of the very first brands to support her during her “American Idol” journey.

“This partnership means so much to me because Sargento was one of the first brands to reach out and support me, and from day one it just felt like a natural fit. They’re a family-owned company that cares about quality and bringing people together, and those values are really important to me, too,” she added.

She then joked, “Of course, it doesn’t hurt that they keep us stocked with plenty of string cheese and snacks out on the road. 😉.”

The partnership is especially fitting given Harper’s audition with her original tune “String Cheese” on “American Idol” that became a viral hit. The song chronicles her struggle with postpartum depression, with lyrics recounting a pivotal moment when she opened a string cheese for her son and realized just how important it was for her to be there as his mom.

Harper’s Entire Family Is on the Road With Her

As previously mentioned, Harper is on her “String Cheese Tour,” which takes her to smaller venues across the Midwest and Southern states. Her tour kicked off in early June and runs through November. But, being on the road for months, it was only fitting that Harper is joined by her husband, Devon Mendenhall, and their three young sons.

When speaking on the official “American Idol” podcast after her win, Harper explained why it was so important to take her children on tour with her.

“I have the opportunity to share my music, and that puts me in a position to be able to travel with my boys,” she told host Danielle Fishel.

She added, “And so to get to just show them the world and let them know, like, there’s more to life than your zip code. Like, we live in a rural area where people genuinely don’t leave their entire life. And so I just want them to see the world and know all the opportunities, and live life to the fullest.”

Along with her husband and children, Harper’s band is traveling with her on tour, and she even had her parents join in on the experience.