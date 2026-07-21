Shep Rose Reflects on Taylor Ann Green Romance: ‘I Took It for Granted’

“Southern Charm” star Shep Rose is opening up like never before about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green. In his new memoir, “Nothing in Moderation: A Psychedelic Reckoning With Excess,” the Bravo star reflects on their two-year romance and candidly addresses the “guilt” he still carries following their 2022 breakup.

In his book, Rose admits that his repeated infidelities and party boy antics ultimately led to the demise of their relationship, offering his readers his most personal account of what went wrong.

Shep Rose Details the ‘Guilt’ He Felt After Taylor Ann Green Breakup in New Memoir

Getty Shep Rose attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on May 16, 2022 in New York City.

Shep Rose admits that he still carries deep regret over how his romance with Taylor Ann Green ended. In his new memoir, released on Tuesday, July 21, the Bravo star shared (via Us Weekly) that a trip to Costa Rica where he experimented with a hallucinogenic drug made him reflect on their two-year relationship.

“I thought about my ex-girlfriend Taylor, about how much she loved me. I could just see it in her eyes every day. And in her arms and kisses,” he wrote. “She would crawl all over me when I would be trying to watch a documentary, trying to cuddle, and I would get mad because I wanted her to pay attention to the film.”

“And I know I took it for granted. But it was special. I wasn’t scared to lose her, though. Which maybe I need?” He added.

“I do have a lot of guilt associated with Taylor and our relationship. I cheated. I was partying a lot, sending her home in Ubers and staying out with fellow nightlife folks.”

“She was right: I thought I was some sort of rock star,” he added, sharing that he had a hard time saying no to temptations at the time. “I hate admitting it, but I was sort of a bad guy, piss-poor morally,” he said.

Rose and Green’s breakup was confirmed by People in July 2022. At the time, a source told the outlet that Rose’s repeated inability to remain faithful had become the last straw for Green, ultimately leading to their split.

Rose & Green’s Relationship Is in a Much Better Place Today

Following their breakup, Green did what many people do after the end of a serious relationship: she cut off contact with Rose. As fans watched it unfold on “Southern Charm,” she admitted to blocking his number and tried to avoid unnecessary confrontations, particularly after moving on with Gason Rojas.

However, in June, Green revealed on “The Viall Files” that she and Rojas had broken up after nearly three years of dating. In her conversation, Green revealed that she discovered Rojas was unfaithful. It ultimately led Green to give her friendship with Rose a chance.

In fact, she told host Nick Viall that she believed Rojas purposely kept her away from Rose and former castmates, stating that he was “holding [her] hostage” from them. “I felt very isolated from my friends and definitely people in the cast,” she added.

She also shared that Rose was in disbelief when she reached out to him. “He was like, ‘I cannot believe that you are sitting right here in front of me. I cannot believe that you reached out, I care about you, I think about you all the time.’”

The pair have also shown how friendly they are today after Rose shared a clip on Instagram of Green promoting his memoir. Additionally, the two shared a photo on Instagram Stories hanging out with Green’s parents on the anniversary of her brother Worth’s passing in early June.

“Some of the finest people I’ve ever known,” Shep wrote. “On the anniversary of the fellow rapscallion Worth’s passing. Lots of memories and laughter.”

In an interview with Us Weekly in July, Rose opened up about reconnecting with Green. “I thought it was [a] gone forever situation, which I’ve never really had before. I’m, at least, on nice terms with my exes,” Shep said, adding, “We spent so much good time, so much laughter, so much adventure and intimate moments and lovely things.”