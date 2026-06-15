Former ‘Southern Charm’ Star Spotted on Cast Trip, Fueling Return Speculation

Just weeks after admitting she’d love to return to “Southern Charm,” Taylor Ann Green is giving fans plenty to talk about.

A new report has Bravo viewers buzzing after Green was reportedly spotted alongside current cast members during what appeared to be filming for a Season 12 cast trip. While Bravo has not confirmed the upcoming cast lineup, the sighting immediately raised questions about whether Green could be making an unexpected return after stepping away from the series following Season 10.

According to a report, an eyewitness claimed Green was seen with members of the cast while traveling through Atlanta during what was described as cast-trip filming. The report also alleged that current cast members Sally Carson and Rod Razavi were present.

The timing is what has fans paying attention.

Green’s reported appearance comes shortly after she publicly acknowledged that she’d be interested in returning to the Bravo series, making the sighting difficult for viewers to ignore.

Taylor Ann Green Previously Said She Wants Her Job Back

Earlier this month, Green appeared on “The Viall Files” and addressed the possibility of returning to “Southern Charm.”

After stepping away from the series in 2025, Green admitted she would welcome the opportunity to come back.

She “would love to get [my] job back,” Green said during the interview.

She also explained that taking time away from the show was necessary following a difficult period in her personal life.

“I don’t know if that’s a hundred percent possibility. But I needed time away from the show, no doubt, for my mental [health],” she said.

Although Green made it clear that a return wasn’t guaranteed, her comments quickly sparked discussion among fans who felt her chapter with the series might not be finished.

Now, with reports placing her around current cast members during filming, speculation has only intensified.

New Cast Trip Sighting Gets Fans Talking

According to the eyewitness account, Green was allegedly seen alongside cast members while traveling through Atlanta during cast-trip filming. While neither Bravo nor Green has commented publicly on the report, fans immediately connected the sighting to her recent comments about wanting to return.

The development is particularly notable because Green’s departure from the series appeared to mark the end of a major era on “Southern Charm.”

During her time on the show, Green became one of the franchise’s central figures through her relationship with Shep Rose, their highly publicized breakup, and the fallout that followed.

More recently, Green made headlines following her split from Gaston Rojas and a reunion with Rose at a family gathering honoring the anniversary of her late brother Worth Green’s passing. However, she has since pushed back on speculation that she and Rose are rekindling their romance.

“I have seen the rumors that we’re, like, getting back together … and that is not true,” Green said on “The Viall Files.”

Whether the reported cast-trip appearance ultimately leads to a full-time return remains unclear. But for fans who have followed Green’s journey on and off the show, seeing her around the cast again was enough to raise eyebrows.

And until Bravo officially announces the Season 12 cast, viewers will likely keep watching for clues.

“Southern Charm” Season 12 is expected to premiere later this year.