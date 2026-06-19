Taylor Ann Green’s Cheeky Photo Caption About Shep Rose Has Fans Wondering About a ‘Southern Charm’ Return

Taylor Ann Green continues to fuel speculation that she might return to “Southern Charm” season 12. While Bravo has not confirmed the cast for the upcoming season, Bravo and Cocktails recently shared a photo of Green alongside Salley Carson and Rodrigo Reyes traveling through an Atlanta airport, joining their fellow Charmers on a cast trip.

Green also fueled these “Southern Charm” return rumors with her recent Instagram post. The reality star appears to be in a tropical location with the cast after sharing that her ex, Shep Rose, was her photographer for her latest snaps.

Taylor Ann Green’s Playful Caption About Shep Rose Sparks ‘Southern Charm’ Return Rumors

The cast of “Southern Charm” appears to be on its annual cast trip for season 12, with Instagram photos from Salley Carson, Madison LeCroy, and Venita Aspen showing the women enjoying time together in a beachy location.

But fans quickly noticed a familiar face in the mix: former cast member Taylor Ann Green. Green has shared similar photos and videos on Instagram and has been spotted hanging out with the women, as well as with her ex, Shep Rose, which continues to spark rumors of her return to the show.

In an Instagram carousel shared on June 19, Green poses in front of a serene oceanfront location while promoting her Reset Athletic clothing company. Another snap shows her posing in front of a hotel and a photo of bikinis.

In her caption, Green mentioned that Shep Rose was the man behind the camera.

“Thank you @relationshep for being of use; give him a raise📸,” she wrote.

Green’s last photo in her carousel also appeared to suggest she was back with the Charleston gang. The photo shows Carson holding a pigeon. Not only did Green tag her in the photo, but Carson also posted a video on her Instagram Stories holding the bird.

Green & Ex Shep Rose Appear to Have Rekindled Their Friendship

While speaking on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast on June 2, Green shared that she and her boyfriend, Gaston Rojas, had split after three years of dating. The reality star claimed that Rojas had cheated on her before their breakup, telling the host, “This was all a very big shock, just because our relationship was so focused around loyalty, and it feels like anytime my ex had the chance to bring up loyalty, respect, trust, honesty, that was what he drilled into our relationship.”

The breakup was followed by speculation that she and Rose had rekindled their romance. Green, however, denied the rumors, clarifying that they were just friends. According to Green, she and Rose were able to reconnect after he felt her ex had been “holding [her] hostage” from him and her former castmates.

Since her podcast episode, fans have seen the former couple hanging out on several occasions. On Monday, June 8, Rose shared a photo of himself, hanging out with Green and her parents as they remembered her brother, Worth Green, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 36.

He captioned his post, “Some of the finest people I’ve ever known. On the anniversary of the fellow rapscallion Worth’s passing. Lots of memories and laughter.”

Green has also been helping Rose promote his new memoir, “Nothing in Moderation: A Psychedelic Reckoning With Excess.” According to the Daily Dish, Green shared a photo of the book on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Got my summer read…and it’s signed by THE [Shep].”

Rose later reposted her Story and revealed, “Thanks [Taylor Ann Green]. Your name def[initely] appears in the book. In a nice way, I swear.”

Would fans approve of seeing Taylor Ann Green back in the mix on “Southern Charm?”