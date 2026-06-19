‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Finally Has a Premiere Date — Here’s What to Expect

The castle is opening its doors again, but this time, the guest list looks very different.

After four seasons packed with reality TV stars, athletes, Housewives, and competition-show legends, “The Traitors” is making one of the biggest changes in franchise history. Season 5, officially titled “The Traitors: New Blood,” will feature an entirely civilian cast, putting everyday Americans into the same high-stakes game of deception, alliances, and betrayal that has made the series a breakout hit.

NBC officially announced the season’s premiere date this week, giving fans their first real glimpse at what comes next after one of the most talked-about seasons yet.

And if the network’s early details are any indication, this could be the wildest version of “The Traitors” we’ve seen so far.

‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Premieres This September

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According to NBC, “The Traitors: New Blood” premieres September 17 with a supersized two-hour event airing in primetime on NBC before streaming on Peacock the following day.

Host Alan Cumming announced the news in a promotional video, inviting viewers into what promises to be a very different version of the game.

“I’d like to formally invite you to The Traitors: New Blood, an all-new season of treachery and deceit, where I open my castle door to everyday Americans,” Cumming said.

The Emmy-winning reality competition has become one of television’s most successful franchises, earning praise for its mix of strategy, social manipulation, and dramatic betrayals. But while previous seasons relied on familiar faces from Bravo, “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” and other reality TV worlds, this cast enters the castle without existing fan bases, rivalries, or television experience.

That alone could fundamentally change the game.

Why This Season Could Be More Unpredictable Than Ever

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Part of what made previous seasons so compelling was watching veteran reality stars navigate the game with years of strategic experience.

This season removes that advantage entirely.

NBC revealed that more than 60,000 people applied for the civilian edition before producers narrowed the field to just 22 contestants. Those players will make their reality television debuts inside one of the most psychologically demanding games on TV.

Without pre-existing alliances or reputations, players will be forced to rely solely on instinct, trust, and social strategy.

That’s a fascinating shift for longtime viewers.

In past seasons, contestants often entered the castle already knowing one another’s television personas. Fans could predict who might emerge as a leader, who might become a target, and which personalities were built for chaos.

With “New Blood,” nobody knows anything about anybody.

That creates the possibility for shocking betrayals, unexpected masterminds, and breakout stars viewers have never heard of before.

The move also comes at an interesting time for the franchise. Season 4 generated significant conversation among fans, proving the format remains one of reality television’s strongest social experiments.

Now the series is betting that ordinary people can deliver just as much drama as seasoned reality veterans.

If history is any guide, locking 22 strangers inside Alan Cumming’s castle and asking them to deceive one another for money is a recipe for chaos.

And that’s exactly why fans will be watching.

“The Traitors: New Blood” premieres September 17 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streams on Peacock beginning September 18.