Kyle Cooke Sparks ‘Summer House’ Exit Rumors After Emotional Post

Kyle Cooke had fans worried he was saying goodbye to “Summer House” after sharing an emotional Instagram post reflecting on the show’s milestone 10th season, per Us Weekly.

On Thursday, June 18, the Bravo star posted a series of photos from the cast’s iconic summer home in Sag Harbor and initially captioned the post with a message that led many followers to believe he was leaving the series.

Cooke’s Lengthy Post

“End of an era 😭,” Cooke originally wrote.

The 43-year-old opened up about how difficult it was to say goodbye after wrapping production, explaining that this season felt different from previous years.

“I can’t tell how hard it was to muster up a smile in this photo with my producers. Per usual I was the last to leave the house when we wrapped because I lug so much gear out. But this year was different. 10 seasons in the books. A new show on the way. And a heartbreaking way to end one helluva run,” he wrote.

Cooke added that departing the house after filming left him emotional.

“We truly become a family shooting this show and it was a gut wrenching way to leave this house for good,” he shared.

He continued, “I think we can finally close this chapter (but don’t blame me if I post some throwbacks that are a lot happier than me driving home all by myself as we filmed the cross over). Finally, thank you to the fans for believing in this show and for all of your support over the last decade. ❤️ 🙏🏻 xoxo.”

Fans Were Immediately Confused by the Post

The post immediately sparked confusion among viewers, many of whom wondered whether Cooke was announcing his departure or hinting that the series had come to an end.

Within minutes, Cooke updated the caption to clarify his comments.

“EDIT! End of Season 10 and a decade of filming this show as I know it,” he wrote.

“The show isn’t cancelled and this is not me announcing I won’t return. I was feeling emo and always planned sharing the cover photo because it DID feel like the end of an era, which is why everyone else was so emotional saying their goodbyes on the finale. Sorry everyone!”

Even after the clarification, fans continued to share their reactions in the comments section.

“KYLE PLEASE CLARIFY,” one follower wrote.

“Wait wait is Summer House done for good? or is just Kyle leaving? leaving NOW he’s single and a DJ? That doesn’t make any sense?!” another fan commented.

Others focused on Cooke’s appearance, writing, “Kyle-you look fantastic! Keep going! We got you!”

Cooke Has Been a Staple From the Beginning

Cooke has been part of “Summer House” since its debut in 2017 and became one of the show’s most recognizable cast members.

During the series, viewers watched his relationship with co-star Amanda Batula evolve from dating to marriage before the pair announced their separation earlier this year.

The emotional post arrives as the future of “Summer House” remains uncertain.

Bravo has not yet announced the cast lineup for season 11, though reports have indicated that cast member West Wilson will not return.