Are ‘The Valley’ Stars Jason & Janet Caperna Really in an Open Relationship? Here’s What They Had to Say

Janet Caperna’s comments about her marriage on “The Valley” sparked questions among viewers, but both she and her husband, Jason Caperna, are now clarifying where they stand.

During season 3, episode 12 of the Bravo hit, Janet reminded Zack Wickham that she identifies as bisexual and suggested Jason would not mind if she hooked up with another woman.

“So technically, when I’m not with Jason, he’s like, ‘I don’t care if you hook up with girls,'” Janet said during the cast trip to Mexico. “I’ve never acted on that though.”

However, Jason later addressed the comment on “The Valley After Show” and explained that Janet’s interpretation was not entirely accurate.

‘The Valley’ Jason & Janet Caperna Explain Their Marriage Rules

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Appearing alongside Tom Schwartz on “The Valley After Show,” Jason said the couple is not in an open relationship.

“When we were dating, I said something like that,” Jason explained. “But it’s like, OK, if Janet were to hook up with a guy, that’s pretty much, like, probably gonna go toward, eventually, the demise of our relationship.”

Jason added that casual interactions and dating someone else are two different things.

“If she were like, ‘Oh, I’ve been going out on a couple dates with this woman,’ I’d be like, ‘No, you’re not going on dates with this woman,'” he said. “Yeah, ’cause, like, I could just as easily lose her to a woman as to a man. I don’t think she gets exactly what I meant.”

Jason’s comments prompted Janet to revisit the conversation in a separate “The Valley After Show” segment alongside Michelle Saniei.

‘The Valley’ Janet Caperna Admits She May Have Explained It Wrong

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Looking back, Janet acknowledged that she may not have accurately described Jason’s views.

“I think I got it wrong at that time too,” Janet said. “I think I said, like, ‘Jason wouldn’t care if I was with a girl.’ I think he would care if I was with anybody.”

She continued, “So, just to be clear, there’s no, like, rule in place that I’m allowed to, like, be with women.”

Janet explained that the conversation was more hypothetical than anything else.

“I think it was more like, ‘Oh, if, like, you and Michelle had too many margaritas and, like, made out for a second in Mexico, like…'”

Before Janet could finish her thought, Michelle interrupted with a joke.

“She just wants to make out with me,” Michelle said.

Janet then laughed and replied, “She is my dream girl.”

The exchange referenced comments Janet also made during episode 12, when she told a producer, “I’ve been with women in the past. Michelle’s stunning. She reminds me of, like, a 2000s Abercrombie model. I will have all the fun with Michelle.”

‘The Valley’ Jason Caperna Says He Doesn’t Want to ‘Rock the Boat’

The topic later shifted to whether the couple would ever consider expanding their relationship.

A producer asked Jason if there were any plans for a “throuple” involving Michelle.

“To be honest, like, even a threesome…” Jason began. “Even though it sounds like it would be awesome for, like, that time, I feel like that could complicate things too. And just, we have a good thing going, so I don’t want to rock the boat.”

Jason and Schwartz then joked about the challenges such a situation could create.

“It’s a lot of work for us,” Jason added with a laugh.

When a producer followed up by asking again whether there would be a threesome involving Michelle, Jason responded with another question.

“Has Michelle said that she is interested in this?” he asked. “Is that why you’re asking me?”