Kyle Richards Shares Rare Update on Relationship With Erika Jayne After RHOBH Reunion Drama

Kyle Richards is proving that her friendship with Erika Jayne remains strong despite the challenges they faced during “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 15 reunion.

The longtime friends recently reunited at one of Jayne’s DJ appearances, offering Bravo fans a glimpse into where their relationship stands after what Richards previously described as a difficult reunion involving herself, Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley.

Kyle Richards Supports Erika Jayne’s Growing DJ Career

Earlier this month, Richards shared footage on her Instagram Story showing herself and close friend Justin Sylvester attending a poolside event where Jayne was performing as DJ Pretty Mess.

In the video, Richards pointed toward Jayne as she worked behind the DJ booth wearing bright red glasses and entertaining the crowd with dance music. Jayne waved back as Richards and Sylvester cheered her on.

Sylvester later shared his own look at the event on Instagram on June 12. His video showed Jayne performing before cutting to Richards enthusiastically dancing during the set.

“They travel in packs,” Sylvester joked in the caption.

Richards has also publicly supported Jayne’s relationship with boyfriend John McPhee.

During an appearance on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” After Show, Richards spoke about seeing a different side of Jayne while she was with McPhee.

“The fact that she would be, like, no makeup and her jeans and just casual like that, she felt comfortable in her own skin. And that, to me, told me something about him,” Richards said.

She added a humorous observation about the couple’s candid photos.

“If someone is turning a blind eye to a pair of socks, that’s love,” she joked.

RHOBH Reunion Put Pressure on Key Friendships

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While the friendship appears solid today, Richards previously acknowledged that the season 15 reunion created tension between several cast members.

During an Amazon Live appearance on March 17, Richards reflected on the emotional reunion experience.

“It was rough,” she said. “Because, you know, the situation with Dorit, Erika, and myself is hard because we care about each other, and it’s gotten so bad. It’s very difficult. So that part was for me, the most difficult part.”

The reunion featured continued fallout among the longtime friends, whose relationships have shifted repeatedly in recent seasons of the Bravo series.

Despite those challenges, Richards’ recent appearance at Jayne’s DJ event suggests the pair have maintained their friendship following the reunion.

Kyle Richards to Mark ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise Major Anniversary

Richards is also preparing to celebrate a major Bravo milestone.

The network recently unveiled the first promo for “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” a special event honoring the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

Richards will join fellow Housewives stars Vicki Gunvalson, Porsha Williams, Lisa Barlow, and Teresa Giudice for a cross-country road trip reflecting on some of the most memorable moments in franchise history.

The special was first teased during the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards and is expected to be one of Bravo’s biggest anniversary events.