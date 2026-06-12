Dorit Kemsley Celebrates Major Milestone With ‘Unburdened’

Dorit Kemsley is celebrating a major accomplishment.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed that her memoir, “Unburdened,” has officially landed on The New York Times bestseller list, a milestone she described as one of the greatest honors of her life.

Kemsley shared the news with fans on Instagram, posting a graphic announcing the achievement alongside a heartfelt message reflecting on the journey that brought her there.

“‘Unburdened’ is officially a New York Times Bestseller,” she wrote. “Even writing those words feels surreal. This is one of the greatest honors of my life, and a moment I will never, ever forget.”

For longtime Bravo viewers, the achievement marks another chapter in a year that has already been filled with major personal and professional developments for the reality star, including her separation from Paul “PK” Kemsley and a headline-making Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Dorit Reflects on the Journey Behind the Book

In her message, Kemsley explained that when she began writing “Unburdened,” she made a commitment to tell her story honestly.

“When I began writing this book, I made a promise to myself that I would tell the truth, the beautiful parts, the painful parts, and everything in between,” she wrote.

She said she poured her heart into the memoir and hoped readers would find something meaningful within its pages.

The reality star also thanked the many people who supported the project, including those who purchased the book, attended signings, listened to the audiobook, shared recommendations, and reached out to tell her how the story resonated with them.

“This moment belongs to so many people,” Kemsley wrote. “To every single person who chose to spend their time with my story, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She added that she felt “deeply grateful” and “incredibly humbled” by the response.

A Milestone Beyond Reality Television

Play

While fans know Kemsley from her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the success of “Unburdened” represents an accomplishment outside of the Bravo world.

The New York Times bestseller list entry for the book includes a dagger symbol, a notation the publication uses to indicate that some sales were reported through bulk purchases. Books marked with the symbol are still recognized as official New York Times bestsellers and maintain their placement on the list.

For Kemsley, however, the focus remained on gratitude and the connection she has built with readers through the memoir.

“To see it embraced in this way is beyond anything I could have imagined,” she wrote.

The announcement arrives as fans continue to speculate about the future of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” following the dramatic Season 15 reunion. While Bravo has not yet announced an official cast lineup for Season 16, Kemsley is taking a moment to celebrate a personal achievement that extends far beyond reality television.

“I will carry this moment with me forever,” she wrote. “What an extraordinary blessing it is to be able to share it with all of you.”