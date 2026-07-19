Salley Carson Shares First Details on ‘Southern Charm’ Newbies

Fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming twelfth season of Bravo’s “Southern Charm.” According to a report from Bravo and Cocktails, the entire cast of season 11 is expected to return, including fan favorites and longtime stars , Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, and Madison LeCroy.

In a recent interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Salley Carson teased what’s in store for the new season, revealing that viewers will meet a couple of newcomers joining the Charleston gang. She also admitted she has a “complicated relationship” with one of them, hinting that fans can expect plenty of drama in season 12.

Salley Carson Teases New Cast Members on ‘Southern Charm’

Bravo The cast of “Southern Charm” season 11. Cameras are now rolling on season 12 as several familiar faces return.

Salley Carson was a guest on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast on July 16, where she teased what fans can expect on the upcoming new season of “Southern Charm.”

Although Carson could not provide too many details, she did state that viewers will get to meet a couple of newcomers, including one that she admitted to having a “complicated relationship” with.

After Carson confirmed there would be new castmates, Judge asked whether she was fond of them, to which Carson responded, “Yes, one new person.” The reality star went on to share that it was a new female cast member.

However, with Judge teasing that Carson didn’t really like her, she replied, “It’s a complicated… I can’t say, but it’s a complicated relationship.”

“I knew of her. She’s never been on the show before,” she added, also telling Judge that she believed viewers would enjoy watching her. “I do, I do think they’re going to love her,” she shared.

Carson has never been one to avoid drama since becoming a full-time cast member in season 10. Over the past two seasons, fans have watched her clash with former cast member Taylor Ann Green, while her friendships with Venita Aspen and Charley Manley have faced their own ups and downs.

And, speaking of Manley, Carson shared that their relationship has not been at its finest since season 11, but couldn’t reveal too much, with viewers most likely seeing their friendship breakdown on the upcoming season.

When asked how filming went for season 12, Carson shared that it was “good” and that fans will get to see “a lot of fresh new drama.”

Fans Believe Taylor Ann Green Will Return to Season 12

Bravo

Although Carson couldn’t provide any details on the new cast members, fans truly believe that Taylor Ann Green will be making her return.

Photos obtained by Bravo and Cocktails showed Green with both Rodrigo Reyes and Carson at an Atlanta airport and headed to the season 12 cast trip. Additionally, in an Instagram post shared by Green in June, she appeared to be vacationing somewhere tropical with her ex, Shep Rose, and Carson.

While appearing on “The Viall Files” in June, Green was open to returning to the show after her split from Gaston Rojas, sharing that she “would love to have my job back.”

“I don’t know if that’s a 100% possibility, but I needed time away from the show, no doubt for my mental [health],” she said, adding, “[I am] 1,000 percent happy with the decision that I did walk away, but ultimately, I was held at an ultimatum with my ex saying, ‘Either you go back to the show or you date me.”

She even believed that Rose would totally be okay with her return, telling Nick Viall, “I think Shep would love to see that.”

In fact, since her breakup with Rojas, Green has built a friendly relationship with Rose, with the two hanging out recently and Green promoting his new memoir on Instagram.