HGTV Hints at ‘Castle Impossible’ Season 3

Is “Castle Impossible” returning for season 3? While fans eagerly await an official announcement from HGTV, it seems the network may have hinted that another season is on the way.

HGTV Teases Possibility of ‘Castle Impossible’ Season 3

On July 16, the HGTV Instagram account shared photos of “Castle Impossible” star Ian Fig with Caillou the cat.

“My only request for next season is that Ian does all his interviews with Caillou. #CastleImpossible,” the caption noted.

HGTV has not yet announced “Castle Impossible” season 3, however, the official announcement likely won’t come for some months.

The first season of “Castle Impossible” premiered on HGTV on April 29, 2025. The season ended on June 17, 2025.

In December 2025, HGTV announced that “Castle Impossible” season 2 was joining the 2026 schedule. The second season premiered on May 26 and ended on July 14.

On April 28, the HGTV Instagram account shared the premiere date for “Castle Impossible” season 2. “Turns out, restoring a 500-year-old chateau was *not* a one‑season problem 🏰😅,” the caption explained. “Season 2 of #CastleImpossible premieres Tuesday, May 26, at 9|8c on HGTV!”

Following that pattern, it seems a season 3 announcement could come later in 2026.

Fans Are Begging for ‘Castle Impossible’ Season 3

Fans flooded the HGTV Instagram post’s comments section to voice how much they hope to see the couple (and their baby boy!) in another season of “Castle Impossible.”

One fan wrote, “We need a season 3❣️Updates on squirrels, spa in the dove tower, baby, THE TUNNEL!!! And grandma, and rowdier bachelor parties in the game of thrones tavern … “

“Yes we do,” another fan agreed. “So excited. Please HGTV, please bring them back … I REALLY want to see the baby boy in the castle … please HGTV, season 3 please.”

“I agree! And have to say I wish there were more episodes!” one fan commented. “This is my favorite show on HGTV! I know the ratings have got to be great because everyone I know watches this show. What a lovely couple! And Tony too!!! We all need a Tony in our lives!”

One fan pointed out the caption’s wording, writing, “I love that @hgtv said, ‘for next season’ and not ‘if there is a next season’!!!”

“Can we assume that there will be a season 3 of @castleimpossible @hgtv? 🙏🏻💚” another fan asked.

Another commenter gushed, “I LOVE this show! They are the sweetest and the way they have transformed each room is so magical. The stories about Daphne’s childhood and grandfather are so precious and the dynamic between everyone is so sweet and also funny! ❤️”

“Oh I adore this show. Ian and Daphne are such a beautiful couple! My favorite show and I can’t wait to meet your baby boy and see the show again!” one fan shared. “The best show on TV! Love you both and kitty and pup too. Love Tony too. Love your taste in design. Just love it all and it makes me so happy too.”