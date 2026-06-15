‘Summer House’ Star Bailey Taylor Explains Why She Won’t Pursue a Relationship With Carl Radke

Fans first met Bailey Taylor on Bravo’s “Summer House” season 10, where she was greeted with open arms by the cast and even had a few flirtatious moments with Carl Radke. Viewers totally shipped the duo from the moment they shared a kiss, but a real-life romance is not on the table, according to Taylor.

In a recent interview with Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, the reality star broke down a few reasons why she couldn’t see a romantic future with the Soft Bar owner, despite developing a close bond.

Bailey Taylor Shares Why a Romance With Carl Radke Is ‘Not Realistic’

Getty Bailey Taylor attends the PatBo show during New York Fashion Week on September 16, 2025 in New York City.

Fans were hoping that the flirtatious chemistry between “Summer House” stars Bailey Taylor and Carl Radke would blossom into something more after the pair were drawn to one another throughout season 10.

However, during the June 16 episode of “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Taylor opened up about her close relationship with Radke and explained why she doesn’t see a romantic relationship between them becoming a reality.

“I think long-term, it’s not realistic,” she told host Amanda Hirsch. “We’re very flirty, and I adore him. I love him. I love spending time with him. I talk to him all the time. I talk to him the most [out] of anybody, without a doubt,” she said.

Taylor suggested that she and Radke are simply in different places in their lives, noting that Radke is ten years older than her and more certain about what he wants, while she is still trying to figure out what she wants from dating.

Taylor also added that she was “terrified” of getting into a serious relationship after what happened with her previous one, which she spoke out about on the show.

“He’s ready to settle down; he’s older. He is so secure and really has it figured out. I could not be more opposite in the dating zone,” she said about Radke.

When speaking to People in June, Radke said finding a life partner was one of his goals. “Do I want to meet someone and get married? Absolutely.” However, with the recent opening of Soft Bar, his book tour, and “focusing on” himself, finding a serious partner had taken a back seat.

Radke Shares What He Admired the Most About Taylor When She Came On to ‘Summer House’

Getty Carl Radke

Back in February, Radke spoke to Daily Dish, where he reflected on his great chemistry with Taylor. “Bailey and I have… there’s like a similar frequency that we’re on,” he said, adding, “And I’m not always on that same frequency with a lot of people, but she’s very in touch with her emotions, and she has a vulnerable side to her. And I think you can see at one of the first dinners.”

Radke also shared that he admired Taylor’s willingness to be open not just to him but to the rest of the “Summer House” castmates.

“When people open up, especially in our house, it draws me in,” he said. “You know, if you’ve been through some things or you’ve had a difficult time, I’m not saying I love it, but I appreciate it when people are willing to share and open up more about the difficulties in their lives or the challenges that they have. And Bailey was very open with me. I was open with her. So, yeah. So, that’s Bailey. You’ll see more. I don’t want to give away too much.”

The cast of “Summer House” season 11 remains up in the air.