‘Pluribus’ Creator Reveals Huge Update About Season 2 of Apple TV’s Most-Watched Show Ever

One of the best new TV shows of 2025 was “Pluribus.”

The latest from Vince Gilligan, creator of “Breaking Bad” and its spinoff “Better Call Saul,” “Pluribus” focuses on novelist Carol Sturka (played by Rhea Seehorn).

In the series, an extraterrestrial signal from the deepest reaches of space transforms nearly everyone on the planet into a relentlessly cheery hive mind — except for Carol and a few others.

This, the series’ synopsis explains, makes her “the most miserable person on Earth,” who “must save the world from happiness.”

Critical Acclaim and Record-Breaking Viewership

Like Gilligan’s previous series, “Pluribus” received a tsunami of rave reviews.

In fact, the show has garnered an enviable 99 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicative of how much both critics and viewers became sucked into the series’ intriguing and unpredictable saga as it unfolded.

Meanwhile, the show also proved to be a massive hit for Apple TV. When the dust settled, “Pluribus” had become the most-watched series in the streamer’s history — with Apple TV sharing the news via social media in the most “Pluribus” way imaginable.

That degree of critical acclaim and massive viewership has naturally led to the inevitable question: when will the second season arrive.

An answer of sorts was provided via an Apple TV video in which Gilligan and Seehorn are joined by the stars of his other series, Bryan Cranston of “Breaking Bad” and Bob Odenkirk of “Better Call Saul.”

Odenkirk declared that he was a huge fan of “Pluribus.” “I can’t wait to see where it goes. I love the idea that you’re sweating every day,” Odenkirk told Gilligan.

“Oh, we’re sweating every day,” Gilligan confirmed, to which Odenkirk responded, “I know that means good TV.”

As Gilligan explained, he and the show’s writers were deep into the second season — at least from a conceptual standpoint.

“We’re looking forward to finding out where it goes too,” he shared. “But we’re plugging away. We’re about halfway through figuring out, but it doesn’t mean halfway through making it. It’ll be months before we start shooting it again, but we’re looking forward to Season 2 of ‘Pluribus.'”

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When Will Season 2 Debut?

According to the timeframe Gilligan mentioned, it’s highly likely that viewers won’t be seeing a second season of “Pluribus” for quite some time.

Given that scripts aren’t completed, and production is months away, the best-guess scenario places the second season at late 2027 at the earliest, or perhaps not until 2028.

More Awards to Come?

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“Pluribus” has already been showered with awards. Earlier this year, Seehorn won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama, along with a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. In addition, the series was also awared with an esteemed Peabody Award.

Meanwhile, “Pluribus” received 18 Emmy nominations, including nods for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Seehorn), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Carlos-Manuel Vesga, who plays fellow grump Manousos Oviedo) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Karolina Wydra, who plays Zosia, the hive-mind emissary chosen to communicate with Carol).

Viewers will find out how many of those nominations lead to gold statues when the Emmy Awards take place in early September.