‘Southern Charm’ Stars Shep Rose & Taylor Ann Green Share Conflicting Takes on Reconciliation Buzz

“Southern Charm” exes Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green are addressing speculation about their relationship after reconnecting following her recent breakup.

Rose and Green dated for two years before ending their relationship in 2022. Their difficult split later played out on the Bravo series, but both have now confirmed that they are back in each other’s lives.

Rose opened up about their current relationship during a July 1 appearance on SiriusXM’s “Page Six Radio.”

“She’s back in my life a little bit, and I’m very pleased with that,” Rose said.

His comments came about a month after Green confirmed she had reconnected with Rose after ending her three-year relationship with Gaston Rojas. However, Green previously made it clear that the renewed friendship did not mean the former couple was getting back together.

Shep Rose Says Taylor Ann Green Is Back in His Life

Rose admitted that a period of self-reflection led him to reconsider his relationship with Green and the way he handled their time together.

“She loved me so much, and she cared about me so much, and I took it for granted. And I care about her and her family very much,” Rose said. “Thankfully, that relationship stayed somewhat connected.”

Rose also admitted that he once believed his relationship with Green was “gone forever.”

The former couple’s breakup became a major storyline on “Southern Charm.” During the season 8 reunion, Green said she felt “used” by Rose during their relationship.

After spending several years apart and dating other people, Rose said he now looks back on their two-year romance differently.

“We spent so much good time, so much laughter, so much adventure and intimate moments and lovely things,” he said. “It’s hard for me to understand how not to honor that with whether you want to call that nostalgia or what have you.”

Taylor Ann Green Shut Down Shep Rose Reunion Rumors

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Although Rose is happy to have Green back in his life, she previously denied speculation that they had resumed their romantic relationship.

Green addressed the rumors during a June 2 appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast, where she also announced her breakup from Rojas.

“I have seen the rumors that we’re getting back together or hooking up again or whatever, and that is not true,” Green said. “Even if I wanted to hook up with Shep again or get back together, I would hope I have a little bit more respect for myself to go from one cheating ex to the other.”

Green dated Rose from 2020 until 2022. She later began a relationship with Rojas, but confirmed in June that they had split after three years together.

Green said “fundamental differences” led to the breakup and stated that the decision was unrelated to accusations that Rojas had cheated on her. She added that Rojas continued to deny those accusations.

Despite shutting down a romantic reunion with Rose, Green acknowledged that he had supported her after the breakup.

“Shep is a very logical human being and he’s not the type of person to be like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Let’s get back together,'” she said. “He would inevitably say, ‘No, I don’t think that that’s the right thing to do.'”

Green added that Rose “cares about me as a human being and has always cared about me very deeply.”

Taylor Ann Green Reveals What Happened When She Reached Out to Shep Rose

Green confirmed that she contacted Rose after her relationship with Rojas ended.

“He’s just had a very big heart for myself, for me and my family, which is big for me,” she said. “I did reach out to him after the breakup, and he was kind of beside himself, to be honest.”

According to Green, Rose was surprised to hear from her.

“He was like, ‘I cannot believe that you are sitting right here in front of me. I cannot believe that you reached out, I care about you, I think about you all the time,'” she recalled.

Green also said Rose had “always been there for me,” even during the years when their relationship was strained.

The former Bravo star left “Southern Charm” in April 2025. At the time, she said she wanted to pursue other business opportunities.

Green later revealed that she needed time away from the show but would now consider returning.

“I needed time away from the show, no doubt, for my mental [health],” she said. “[I am] 1,000 percent happy with the decision that I did walk away.”

Now that Green is single, she said she “would love to get [her] job back” on “Southern Charm.”

She also believes Rose would support her return.

“I think that Shep would love to see that,” Green said. “He wants to see me thrive, and I find that very kind.”

Season 12 of “Southern Charm,” in which Green will reportedly appear, just wrapped filming.