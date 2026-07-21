Andy Cohen Takes Relationship With Kevin Sobieski to New Level With Latest Admission

Andy Cohen is taking his relationship with boyfriend Kevin Sobieski to the next level.

Just days after making the relationship Instagram official, the “Watch What Happens Live” host offered his clearest public update yet when a guest unexpectedly asked about his new romance during the July 20 episode of the Bravo late-night show.

The exchange came after Cohen posted a smiling photo with Sobieski on Instagram on July 17. He kept the caption simple, writing, “Date Night.”

Andy Cohen Declares ‘It’s Love’ After Guest Turns the Tables

During the July 20 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen asked Steven McBee Jr. from “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” which Bravolebrities he would most like to date. McBee named “Summer House” stars Ciara Miller and Mia Calabrese.

Cohen then asked “Below Deck Mediterranean” deckhand Cooper Dawson the same question. Instead of answering, Dawson turned the conversation back to the host.

“I heard you were in a new relationship. How’s that going?” Dawson asked.

Cohen smiled before replying, “What do you want to know?”

Moments later, he summed up the relationship in three words.

“It’s love.”

The audience applauded as Cohen’s brief but candid response marked another milestone in his increasingly public relationship with Sobieski.

Andy Cohen and Kevin Sobieski Recently Went Instagram Official

The “Watch What Happens Live” host first shared a photo with Sobieski on Instagram on July 17, making their relationship social media official.

According to People, the couple is “very in love, and they both see a future together.”

The outlet’s source added that Sobieski has formed a close bond with Cohen’s children, Benjamin, 7, and Lucy, 4.

“Kevin is great with Andy’s kids,” the source told the outlet. “They love to stay at home together. They host dinner parties for friends a lot, and they have both met each other’s friend groups.”

The couple was first photographed together on June 2 as they left a birthday dinner celebrating Cohen’s 58th birthday in New York City.

Less than a week later, Cohen confirmed the relationship during an episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

He revealed that he met Sobieski, 42, at a friend’s Fourth of July party in 2025 and nearly skipped the event before deciding to attend.

“We talked all night. I very methodically put my number in his phone,” Cohen recalled. “Apparently, I said to him twice that night, ‘I want to make sure that this number is right.’ He said, ‘I knew you were serious when you were really serious about this number.'”

Cohen described Sobieski as “kind,” “strong,” and “smart,” adding that his boyfriend loves his children and “they love him back” as well.

The Bravo host also said they took a careful approach before introducing Sobieski to Benjamin and Lucy.

“It has been so easy,” Cohen said. “Eleven months, we’ve not had one fight. We haven’t had a disagreement. We just view life the same way. And one year later, I still can’t believe I found him.”

Earlier this month, Cohen also joked about the couple’s 16-year age gap during the July 8 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” after a discussion about age differences in relationships.