Andy Cohen Confirms Romance & Thinks He’s Found His ‘Person’ in Kevin Sobieski

After days of buzz surrounding photos of Bravo ringmaster Andy Cohen holding hands with New York finance executive Kevin Sobieski, the “Watch What Happens Live” host not only confirmed their romance but revealed that they’ve been together for nearly a year — and that they’re in love.

On June 8, 2026, Cohen spilled the tea on his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live” when producer (and ex-boyfriend) John Hill said, “So, you have a boyfriend.” Cohen exclaimed, “I do! And I am really happy to say that I met — I met the person, you guys!”

Andy Cohen Says He & Boyfriend Kevin Sobieski Met on July 4, 2025

Cohen’s love life has been a hot topic for years on “Andy Cohen Live,” with details on failed dates and a longing to find the right person for him and his kids — Ben, 7, and Lucy, 4.

“We met at my friend Justin’s July 4th party last year,” he divulged. “So it was 11 months ago and I saw him from across the party. I almost didn’t go to the party, you guys. And I dragged myself out, and I never get invited to gay parties in the Hamptons anymore. And I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just go.'”

“I went, and I was like, ‘I gotta talk to this guy. Who is this guy?'” Cohen recalled. “We talked all night. I very methodolically put my number in his phone, and apparently, I said to him twice that night, ‘Make sure, I want to make sure this number is right because I really (wanted to connect).'”

Cohen said Sobieski later told him that he knew he was “serious” because he was so concerned about the phone number. He then started to gush about all the things he loves about Sobieski.

“This man is kind, and strong, and smart, and he’s an adult,” Cohen beamed. “And he loves my children. And they love him, and I love him.”

Why Did Andy Cohen Wait to Reveal Relationship with Kevin Sobieski?

Getty Andy Cohen’s boyfriend, Kevin Sobieski, formerly dated Broadway composer Benj Pasek, seen here with him in September 2021

Continuing to open up about his relationship, Cohen told Hill and his listeners, “We have been so slow and deliberate, and methodical, about getting to know each other and introducing him to the kids, and just entering him into the equation of my family so slowly.”

“And, I have to say, it’s been so easy,” Cohen said. “One year later, I still can’t believe I found him, you know?”

“I do share everything with you guys on the radio,” he continued, “but I just — thank you for giving me space here. Not that you had a choice, but I just wanted to be smart and slow before saying anything about this.”

The couple was first spotted holding hands on the way to Cohen’s 58th birthday dinner at New York’s Via Carota on June 2, and again the next day in Miami. Sobieski, who has an MBA from Harvard, works in portfolio operations for TPG, a private equity and investment company, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The businessman previously dated Broadway and movie composer Benj Pasek, whose hits have included Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen,” and movies like “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman.”

Fans & Friends Are Thrilled Andy Cohen’s Found True Love

When SiriusXM’s Radio Andy account posted audio from Cohen’s June 8 segment about him and Sobieski, fans and famous friends flooded the comment section to share how happy they are for him.

“SNL” alum Cheri Oteri wrote, “I am so freaking happy for you. You have waited so I know he must be everything you say. This is so inspiring and nice to hear❤️”

“Real Housewives of Miami” alum Marysol Patton commented, “Omg 👏👏👏👏 this makes me so happy. I bet Mom brought him”

SiriusXM producer Alyssa Heimrich wrote, “Our sweetie has a sweetie 🥹”