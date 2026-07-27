Christina Applegate Pays Tribute to Mom Nancy Priddy With Sweet Recreation

Christina Applegate is taking a page from her mother’s past for a sweet family tribute.

The “Dead to Me” star recreated the cover of her mother Nancy Priddy’s 1968 album, “You’ve Come This Way Before,” more than five decades after the original photo was taken. Applegate shared the recreation on Instagram on July 26, revealing that the nostalgic shot was originally considered for her memoir, “You With the Sad Eyes.”

“This was a pic taken for possibly back of book,” Applegate captioned the photo. “Hold please while I find the other inspo pic. It’s so cool. Also have you read or listened to YOU WITH THE SAD EYES?”

In the recreation, Applegate sits cross-legged on the ground wearing a denim shirt and jeans, closely mirroring Priddy’s pose and outfit on the original album artwork.

Play

According to Entertainment Weekly, Applegate tried to share her mother’s original cover afterward but ran into some technical difficulties. She jokingly told followers she was “too old” to figure out how to post it and encouraged them to look up “You’ve Come This Way Before” themselves.

The actress also highlighted how her mother’s music continues to find new audiences. Applegate pointed out that A$AP Rocky sampled Priddy’s music for his 2026 song “The End.”

Fans Praise Christina Applegate’s Emotional Memoir

The mother-daughter recreation also brought Applegate’s memoir back into the conversation, with fans using the comments to share how much her story resonated with them.

“Your book is so beautiful. I listened to the audio version. When you cried, I cried right along with you,” one person commented. “Thanks for being amazing.”

Another follower said they “couldn’t put” the memoir down and felt as though they were learning more about someone they had grown up watching. A third praised Applegate for sharing her story and strength so openly.

“You With the Sad Eyes,” released in March, takes an unfiltered look at Applegate’s life, including her childhood, rise to fame, relationships, motherhood and health experiences.

Her relationship with Priddy is also an important part of that story. Priddy had a career of her own as both an actress and musician, with television credits including “Bewitched,” “The Waltons” and “Happy Days.” She later appeared alongside her daughter in “Bad Moms.”

Applegate has previously reflected on the love she received from her mother despite some of the more difficult circumstances surrounding her childhood.

“My mom. She loved me and I knew she loved me, and I felt safe with her, always,” Applegate wrote in a social media post in February.

Christina Applegate Has Been Candid About Her Complicated Childhood

Applegate has not shied away from discussing the more painful parts of her upbringing either.

According to People, the actress wrote in “You With the Sad Eyes” about growing up in Los Angeles’ Laurel Canyon while Priddy raised her as a single mother. Applegate recalled witnessing her mother struggle with addiction and an abusive relationship during her early childhood.

“I think I had kind of the worst situation from 3 to 7,” Applegate told the outlet.

As Applegate got older, her own career took off, eventually making her a household name as Kelly Bundy on “Married… With Children.” She also became the family breadwinner at a young age.

Years later, becoming a mother herself gave Applegate a new perspective on her relationship with Priddy. Applegate shares 15-year-old daughter Sadie with husband Martyn LeNoble and has previously described the love she feels for her daughter as “a spiritual thing.”

That experience also led her to reconsider moments from her younger years when she did not fully understand her own mother’s love.

“There were times I didn’t treat my mom all that great,” Applegate previously said to People in 2016. “I had no idea how much she loved me.”