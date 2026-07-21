Brittany Cartwright Reveals 20-Pound Weight Loss, Responds to Critics

Brittany Cartwright is opening up about the next chapter of her health journey.

“The Valley” star shared a before-and-after video on Instagram on July 20, revealing she’s lost 20 pounds while also confirming she began using a GLP-1 medication after months of seeing others’ success with the treatment. While many followers celebrated her transformation, others questioned whether her slimmer appearance was really the result of weight-loss medication or the mommy makeover she underwent last year.

Rather than ignore the conversation, Cartwright addressed it head-on, insisting she’s been transparent about both experiences and explaining why she decided to speak publicly about them.

Brittany Cartwright Says She’s Down Two Dress Sizes

In the Instagram post, Cartwright reflected on feeling like herself again after several months on the medication.

“I finally got my sparkle back! I’m already down two dress sizes, and summer is just getting started!”

She went on to explain what ultimately convinced her to try a GLP-1 medication.

“Everyone I knew was having success with GLP-1s, and they were all getting results with Fridays. I figured it was time to start, and I’m so glad I did.”

Cartwright later shared additional details in the accompanying video, saying she initially worried the medication might not work for her.

“I’m already down two dress sizes and you can be too. I saw all the body-shaming comments about me, but instead of pissing me off, they made me motivated.”

She added that the results became noticeable after several months.

“After month three, I could tell that the weight was starting to fall off. Month four, I feel amazing. I’m in the dressing room at the reunion, I’m sparkling all over the place and finally starting to feel like myself again.”

The update comes months after Cartwright underwent a mommy makeover following the birth of her son, Cruz. The procedure and her recovery were documented on “The Valley,” and she has also discussed the experience on her podcast.

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Not everyone in the comments credited Cartwright’s transformation to the GLP-1 medication alone.

After one follower questioned whether people were overlooking her previous surgery, Cartwright clarified exactly how the timeline unfolded.

“For anyone wondering, I’ve lost 20 lbs since my mommy makeover that happened in October. I started with Fridays long after my surgery, so the weight loss happened afterward. Mommy makeover boosted my confidence and losing weight has made me feel amazing and so much more confident. They are 2 different things.”

One follower argued, “So proud of u but u did have a tummy tuck so let’s not leave that out. Just not fair for women to not know the full story.”

Cartwright replied that she has never tried to hide what she’s gone through.

“I’m overly honest about it, post about it, filmed it on a tv show, podcast about it, and now I’ve lost over 20lbs since the show in weight. ❤️”

Cartwright has been candid about both her cosmetic procedures and her weight-loss journey, and her latest update continues that approach. While fans continue debating the role surgery and GLP-1 medications played in her transformation, the Bravo star has made it clear she views them as two separate parts of the same journey toward feeling healthier and more confident.