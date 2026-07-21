‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Disowns Katie After Will & Eric Incident

Looks like things are about to get worse between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) this week on “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Following Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) explosive interview with the media, Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) decides to take matters into his own hands.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Eric Gets Caught in the Middle

On Tuesday, Will pleads with Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) once again to work on their relationship. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers say Eric is not letting it happen.

“You’re going nowhere with Electra,” Eric warns Will. “To hell with that old man. I’ll do what I want.” Will replies.

Naturally, RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti) defends his grandfather and lunges at Will.

“Old man? Who are you calling old man?” RJ seethes, and a brawl ensues.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers reveal that Eric tries to stop them but ends up caught in the crossfire. In the chaos, Will accidentally hits Eric, leaving him with a wound on his forehead.

Brooke Lashes Out at Katie

Although Will likely didn’t intend to physically harm Eric, the damage caused by his actions has already been done.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers suggest the situation is so bad that Katie is forced to go to Forrester and profusely apologize.

But Brooke is not having any of it. She reminds Katie that she started this war, so she should face the consequences.

Additional spoilers tease that Brooke tells Katie she’s no longer part of the family. Katie is left in complete shock.

Is Brooke right to disown Katie, or did she take things too far?

Later in the week, the Forresters draw a firm line, making their stance on Will and Electra crystal clear. Is this truly the end for “WE”?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers

Monday, July 20: The Forrester couture line takes center stage; A wave of emotion leaves Eric struggling to keep his composure; Deacon dares to believe that Sheila may have finally turned over a new leaf.

Tuesday, 21: Eric gets caught in the crosshairs of Will and R.J.’s feud.

Wednesday, July 22: R.J. stands up for his family; The Spencer versus Forrester rivalry gets more heated.

Thursday, July 23: The Forresters draw a firm line, making their stance on Will and Electra crystal clear; The Logan sisters attempt to make peace.

Friday, July 24: Dylan steps in to support Will as he struggles with the fallout from recent events; Katie and Eric discuss past actions.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” gets seven nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Heather Tom as Katie Logan Spencer), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, and Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester), Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton), Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program, and Outstanding Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program.



