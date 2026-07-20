Sofia Vergara’s Corseted World Cup Look Is the Perfect Mix of Sultry & Casual (PHOTOS)

America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara can rock anything, from string bikinis to form-fitting, sparkling gowns. But most recently, she’s turning heads in a look that’s both alluring and chic. While the World Cup is over, with Spain declaring victory, Vergara’s corset look is something that fans wanna recreate as soon as possible.

Vergara, the former co-host of Fuera de Serie from 1995 to 1998 and the alum of Telenovela Acapulco, cuerpo y alma, knows how to wow in looks that show off her jaw-dropping curves. And her World Cup 2026 look was no different! Seriously, the TV icon made a stylish statement while attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup final that has everyone talking!

Below, see what Vergara wowed in at the 2026 World Cup.

Sofia Vergara’s World Cup Look

While Vergara, 54, posted quite a few posts from her time at the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, we’ll talk about the last post she did of the day. She posted photos on her Instagram with the caption simply reading, “⚽️❤️.”

In the post, we see Vergara looking as stunning as can be in a LEAU brown Bali bustier corset top with low-ride baggy jeans. (She was there on behalf of Telemundo as a World Cup ambassador to promote the “Detect the SOS” campaign that raises awareness for chronic kidney disease!)

Her look for the event is truly the perfect mixture of sultry and casual, making it the perfectly chic date-night look! (Peep her beau Doug Chabbott, the vice president at Dasan Group, kissing her on the cheek in the first pic! And fun fact: they’ve been romantically linked since mid-2025.)

As we said, we always adore Vergara’s looks and this upscale casual look is something we’re adding to our Pinterest boards!

Sofia Vergara’s Fashion Philosophy

Getty Sofía Vergara

During an interview for the cover of PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue in 2024, the Modern Family alum shared what beauty means to her.

“Beauty has always been very important. I think because I’m Latin, we always grow up thinking about looking good, doing your hair, your makeup. It’s something that makes you feel good,” she said. “I love beauty products. I love makeup, I love clothes. And I think now that I’m older, it’s great, because you know exactly what you like, what looks good on you, what doesn’t look good on you. I don’t do what is in fashion. I just do what feels good, makes me feel confident and beautiful.”

And as many fans know, she’s also widely considered a modern beauty icon.

In a previous, rare interview, Vergara spoke with Home Business Magazine about her status as a beauty icon. “Well, it’s great that at this age I’m still considered a beauty icon because you know, after you start feeling time goes by, things change,” she said. So of course, I love it, I think it’s great that I’m showing a little bit more of the Latin looks all over the world, I’m showing a little bit of my ethnicity off.”