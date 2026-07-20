‘Friends’ Actress Flooded With Love After Sharing Her Daughter’s Cancer Diagnosis: PHOTOS

“Friends” actress Lauren Tom made a brave admission on Sunday, July 19. The actress, celebrated for her role as Julie, the girlfriend of Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer in the hit series, made a post on Instagram, informing fans about her daughter Ellie’s cancer.

In the post, she praised Ellie for her sensitivity and intelligence, while also thanking the medical team helping her.

Lauren Tom Bravely Shares Her Daughter’s Cancer Journey

Tom shared several photos of Ellie, giving a glimpse into her life and highlighting her personality. In the caption, she wrote, “I wanted to share some tough news today… This is my beautiful daughter, Ellie. She is currently battling osteosarcoma, (bone cancer) and my family and I are doing everything we can to aid in her healing.”

She continued, “I am reminded of the Fred Rogers quote, ‘When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ In that light, I’d like to thank our friends and family, and the incredible doctors and nurses at @cedarssinai for their ongoing boundless support, love, and care. It is truly humbling to see how willing people are to reach out and help.”

Tom took a moment to praise her daughter’s best qualities, writing, “Ellie is an amazing, deep, sensitive, wise, strong, brave, intelligent, and funny soul. Beautiful inside and out. We have a long journey ahead of us. Would you be so kind to keep Ellie in your prayers for a complete recovery, and perhaps leave a comment for her here, or on her account? @eliatom_.” She concluded her caption by thanking fans for their support, and the post has been flooded with loving and supportive messages.

Fans Show Support for Lauren Tom’s Daughter Amid Cancer Battle

Getty Lauren Tom speaks onstage during Homeboy Industries’ 2026 Lo Maximo Awards

Tom’s post has been flooded with reactions, including celebrities who have shown their support. “Sending all our love and prayers for Ellie. Anything we can do let us know. Love you,” comedian and actor Ken Jeong wrote.

Other reactions include, “How does one deal with this heartbreak? Positive energy and light being sent to all your family and those healing,” “Sending you love & good thoughts. I’m taking care of my mother too. My mom just got out of the hospital & I’m looking out for her as well. Prayers for your daughter Lauren,” and “Holding you all close to my heart, Lauren. Sending blessings and all the healing energy I can muster for @eliatom.”

Two days ago, Ellie posted a video, including footage of her fish tank, on Instagram, which Tom reacted to, showing support for her child. “You are strong, brave and will recover from this completely to live a beautiful, meaningful life. You are so loved, Ellie, by everyone who knows you. Especially the loaches…,” she commented.

Comedian and actress Margaret Cho also showed her support with three red heart emojis. Many other Instagram users have shown Ellie some love and offered words of encouragement.