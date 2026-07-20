Dick Van Dyke, 100, Looks Happier Than Ever With Wife Arlene Silver in Romantic New Photos

Dick Van Dyke turned fan art into real life over the weekend. The “Mary Poppins” star, 100, cozied up with his wife, Arlene Silver, at their Vandy Camp gathering on Sunday, July 19, where the couple even posed in front of a portrait that matched them down to the heart-shaped glasses.

Dick Van Dyke Shares a Sweet Kiss With Wife Arlene

The photos were shared to Instagram on Monday, July 20, by an event photographer who caught the pair mid-kiss. “Catching a sneaky smooch at their @vandycampofficial Vandy Camp event yesterday. Getting all our happy feels on!” the caption read.

In another shot, the couple smiled ear to ear while posing in front of a fan art portrait of themselves. “When you just happen to basically exactly match the fan art portrait behind you … 😍 Down to the microphone, heart glasses, clothing choice, @bootsypoppins pup and all! A little snippet from yesterday’s @vandycampofficial Vandy Camp: Bink It Up!” Arlene wrote, sharing another glimpse of the sweet event.

Why Dick Van Dyke & Wife Arlene Silver Defies Doubters After 14 Years of Marriage

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver have spent more than a decade showing that their love needs no explanation. The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang legend and the makeup artist married in 2012, despite widespread skepticism over their 46-year age difference.

Now, 14 years later, the couple remain devoted to one another as Van Dyke embraces life at 100.

Getty Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver

Their marriage has endured public scrutiny, personal loss and the realities that come with growing older. Through it all, however, Van Dyke and Silver have continued to approach their relationship with warmth, humor and an unmistakable affection for one another.

“Everybody said it wouldn’t work,” he told People in April 2025 while attending an earlier Vandy Camp fundraiser benefiting wildfire relief efforts.

Silver also understands why their romance initially surprised people. Still, she noted that sharing a birthday year does not guarantee a successful relationship. For her, the couple’s lasting bond comes down to something much simpler: They genuinely care for one another.

A Chance Meeting Backstage Started Their Love Story

Van Dyke and Silver met at the 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she was working as a makeup artist, as per People. The Bye Bye Birdie actor has said he had never approached an unfamiliar woman before. Yet when he noticed Silver backstage, he felt compelled to stand up and introduce himself.

Silver, meanwhile, did not immediately realize she was speaking with one of Hollywood’s most recognizable performers. She admitted during a 2013 People interview that she initially failed to recognize the beloved actor. Their friendship eventually developed into a romance in 2009. The relationship began after the death of Van Dyke’s longtime partner, Michelle Triola, who had been part of his life for more than 30 years.

Silver has since praised Van Dyke for making her feel as though she can accomplish anything. He has been equally open about the joy and confidence she brings to his life.

Getty Actor Dick Van Dyke (L) and Arlene Silver

Van Dyke celebrated his milestone birthday with a surprise flash mob at the couple’s Malibu home.

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Even before reaching triple digits, he had remained committed to keeping his body moving.

The couple even shares a screen credit. Van Dyke made a guest turn on “Days of Our Lives” in 2023 with Silver right beside him, a role that earned him a historic Daytime Emmy at 98 and made him the oldest winner in the ceremony’s history.

“My wife played my attendant,” he told Deadline, joking that he naturally played an old guy in a wheelchair.

