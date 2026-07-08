Tilda Swinton & Her Gorgeous Adult Daughter Turn Heads at Paris Fashion Week: SEE Her Now

Tilda Swinton is a mother to two adult children, twins Honor Swinton Byrne and Xavier Swinton Byrne. On Tuesday, July 7, the actress attended the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show at Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, with her daughter.

Tilda Swinton & Her Actress Daughter Shine at Paris Fashion Week

Getty Tilda Swinton and Honor Swinton Byrne attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Honor, who was born on October 6, 1997, is Swinton’s daughter; she shares her children with playwright John Byrne. For the event, Swinton wore a striking red, black, and beige patterned dress. The fit looked great on her, and she wore red lipstick to match her outfit.

Honor posed alongside her mother in a black midi dress and matching black jacket. Her look was simple, yet timeless. They both looked gorgeous as they posed for the cameras.

Honor Embraces the Entertainment Industry

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Like her mother, Honor has chosen a career in the entertainment industry and has already proven her talent as an actress, including her work in the 2019 film “The Souvenir,” which also starred Swinton. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Honor spoke about the advantages of having a famous parent.

“I feel like it’s very important to own it [nepotism]. I completely admit and am grateful for the fact that I was considered for ‘The Souvenir’ because of my connections,” she said, People reports. “But, at the same time, I continue to act and get jobs because I have skill. I’m still doing it.”

She also spoke about landing the role and how it came about. “I was working as a florist’s assistant in Inverness with plans to go to Africa for a year; I had six months free, and met [director] Joanna [Hogg] in Caffè Nero in Berwick-upon-Tweed,” she said. “I didn’t have a clue that she was sussing me out for the part.”

Honor continued, “From what I understand, she had auditioned so many people and hadn’t quite seen what she wanted. She saw the self-consciousness of 18-year-old me and, yeah, I got it.” She reprised her role in the sequel, “The Souvenir: Part II,” in 2021.

Tilda Swinton Discusses Motherhood

Getty Tilda Swinton and her daughter attend Cannes Film Festival

Swinton is a proud mother of twins, and in a 2011 interview with W magazine, she discussed her journey into motherhood and the complicated feelings that came with it. “When I first saw the twins, I really liked them. And, at the same time, there was a ghost over my shoulder saying, What if I hadn’t liked them? Kevin spoke to that feeling. It is that nightmare scenario: What if you don’t feel that connection to your children?” she said, referencing her role in the 2011 thriller “We Need to Talk About Kevin.”

She continued, “There’s no preparation for having children. In Kevin, the woman I play is in mourning for her past life, and yet she looks at this dark, nihilistic kid and knows exactly where he comes from. He isn’t foreign to her; she sees herself. And that is, quite literally, revolting to her.”