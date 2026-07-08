Lionel Richie Shares the ‘Magical Moments’ From His Ongoing Tour Despite Unfortunate Hospitalization

Iconic singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, and television personality Lionel Richie has shared some “magical moments” from his ongoing tour, despite his unfortunate hospitalization on said tour’s opening night.

Richie, 77, spent the night in hospital after feeling dizzy and falling ill during his performance in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday, June 24.

The “American Idol” judge was forced to cancel the next two shows in Chicago, Illinois, on Friday, June 26, and Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, June 27. Thankfully, he was able to return to performing on Tuesday, June 30, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He has performed three shows since then and returns to the stage again tonight in Boston, Massachusetts.

Despite his medical tribulations, the legendary star still clearly loves performing and has taken to social media to share some of his favorite moments from his tour so far.

Lionel Richie Shared 8 ‘Magical Moments’ From His Tour

In a post shared with his two million followers on his Instagram account, Lionel Richie dismissed the bad memories of his hospitalization and remembered some of his favorite moments from his tour so far.

The post comprises eight photographs from the various packed arenas he’s performed in over the last two weeks. Said pictures include three of him standing with his arm raised on stage, another of him mid-dance wearing a suave red leather jacket, one of him playing an amazing-looking piano under a spotlight, and another of his name written in enormous lights.

His 1983 single “You Are” (which first appeared on his self-titled 1982 album) plays over the top of the post.

Richie’s caption on his post reads, “Some magical moments from the road. ✨💛”

It’s great to see Richie looking on the bright side of his tour. His fans and followers obviously feel the same way, as they flocked to the post’s comments section to have their say on it.

Richie’s Adoring Fans Tell Him to ‘Keep Shining’ & ‘Stay Safe’

Getty Lionel Richie in May 2026.

The comments section of Lionel Richie’s post about his tour’s “magical moments” is teeming with positivity and well-wishes for the star.

One of his followers wrote, “Love you and this song. Wishing you a speedy recovery. ❤️❤️”

Another one commented, “You are thriving since you were in St Paul! Happy that we mended you! Keep shining, Mr Lionel🫵🏻🤩🤗❤️✨.”

Someone else said, “That is QUITE the piano, Sir @lionelrichie 😍🙌❤️ looks like you’re really enjoying being on the road. Stay safe out there. 🫶”

One individual noted, “❤️❤️❤️ you were amazing!”

“Legend forever ♾️ love u 👽🤓🪄🧬❤️‍🩹,” said another Instagram user.

Finally, one particularly appreciative fan wrote, “thank you for the amazing show in montreal❤️.”

By the sound of it, both Richie and his fans will undoubtedly welcome the fact that are many more dates to come on the tour.

Richie’s Tour Continues

Starting with and including tonight’s aforementioned show in Boston, Massachusetts, Lionel Richie’s tour still has a whopping 19 dates to go.

The tour will take him all over the United States, from Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday, July 10, and Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, July 19, to San Francisco, California, on Thursday, August 6, and Austin, Texas, on the tour’s final date on Friday, August 14.

We’re so happy the wonderful Lionel Richie is healthy and enjoying his tour again following his medical emergency. Here’s hoping he remains that way and that the rest of his tour is a monumental success.