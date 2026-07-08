The Beatles Legend Ringo Starr, 86, Looks So Healthy & Happy at Birthday Event With His Beautiful Wife, 78: PHOTOS

The Beatles legend Ringo Starr attended Ringo’s Peace & Love Birthday Celebration in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday, July 7. He looked so happy and healthy as he posed for photos. The iconic drummer, 86, posed in a casual outfit comprising white pants, a black jacket, and sneakers. He posed for the cameras and smiled widely while creating the peace symbol with his fingers.

Fans Celebrate Ringo Starr’s Birthday

Getty Marjorie Bach, Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach attend Ringo’s Peace & Love Birthday Celebration

Starr was joined by his wife of over 40 years, Barbara Bach, and her sister, Marjorie Bach. Barbara looked gorgeous in black trousers, a black top, and a light jacket. Although her outfit was casual, she looked put together. Barbara also wore her long blonde hair down for the occasion.

A video from the event was shared on Starr’s Instagram, giving fans an opportunity to react and wish him happy birthday. “Join us in Peace & Love for Ringo’s birthday, coming to you live from Beverly Hills! The countdown is on for noon PT!,” the caption reads.

Getty

Getty

“Love you forever and ever, Ringo! We’re so blessed to have you. Happy birthday, “ a fan wrote. “Happy Birthday to the best Beatle ever,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “We watched LIVE!! Happy birthday and peace and love Ringo!!!!!,” “Peace, Health, Gladness and Self Esteem, now and always,” and “Happy birthday Ringo. What a wonderful celebration it was today. Met so many Ringo fans who gladly beared to heat to share ‘Peace and Love’ with the birthday boy. Wishing you the best always.”

Ringo Starr & Barbara Bach’s Love Story

Getty Barbara Bach and Ringo Starr attend event in 2024

Starr and Bach have been married since April 1981 and met on the set of the 1981 film, “Cavemen.” At the time of their meeting, they were in relationships. Bach clarified how their relationship began in a 1981 interview with Playboy.

“A lot of garbage has been written about us, none of it interesting,” Bach said, People reports. “The truth is, we weren’t together until the very end of Caveman. Working, we got along fine, but we each had other people, our respective friends. Then, all of a sudden, within a week — the last week of shooting — it just happened. We changed from friendly love to being in love.”

Their enduring relationship is celebrated as one of the most beautiful love stories, and when they celebrated 35 years of marriage in 2015, Starr spoke about what made their coupling work in an interview with People. “There’s no escape … I think I love Barbara as much [today] as I did [when we met] – and I’m beyond blessed that she loves me and we’re still together,” he said. Bach joined him for the interview and shared her thoughts. “I love the man, and that’s it,” she said.

The couple has no biological children together, but they do have a beautiful blended family. Starr has three children with his ex-wife Maureen Cox. She passed away on December 30, 1994. And Bach has two children with her first husband, businessman Augusto Gregorini.