Sean Ono Lennon Gets Playful on the Red Carpet During Rare Public Appearance With Longtime GF: PHOTOS

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of the late Beatles legend John Legend and his wife, Yoko Ono, made a rare public appearance with his longtime partner, Charlotte Kemp Muhl, on Sunday, June 7. The couple attended the premiere of “threeASFOUR: Full Circle” at the 2026 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater in New York City, and they looked happy and loved up as they posed for photos.

Sean Ono Lennon & Longtime GF Charlotte Kemp Muhl Pose for Photos

Getty Sean Ono Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl attend the “threeASFOUR: Full Circle” Premiere

On the red carpet, Ono Lennon wore all black: black jeans, a matching jacket, a black T-shirt, and boots. He left his long hair loose. His partner, whom he has been with since 2005, wore a black cutout bodysuit, knee-high black boots, and a black leather jacket. She also styled her hair long and loose, cut into choppy bangs.

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The couple’s red carpet photos were playful, and they appeared to be having a great time. This is a rare public appearance for the Ono Lennon and Kemp Muhl, who prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

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In a 2014 interview with WWD, Ono Lennon opened up about their relationship, revealing they met at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. “We didn’t even unofficially date for a year,” Lennon said. “We courted each other through letters. It was actually super-old-fashioned,” Kemp Muhl said.

Lennon is 12 years older than Kemp Muhl, and he spoke about the moment they met and how it was magic. “Basically she was the coolest-looking person I’d ever seen, and within seven seconds of talking to her, it was obvious that she was smarter than me, but I had the advantage that I was 100 years older, so I’ve been exploiting that ever since,” he said.

Sean Ono Lennon Discusses Being the Son of Late Legend John Lennon

Getty Sean Lennon and Kemp Muhl at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Ono Lennon lost his father when he was five. John Lennon was tragically killed in December 1980. However, having his father’s music kept a part of him alive and allowed Ono Lennon to connect with him. He would also discover his own love for music. “I never played music because I was good at it,” he told People in a 2024 interview.

He continued, “I lost my father, and I didn’t know how to fill that void. Learning how to play his songs on guitar was a way to process the loss with an activity that made me feel connected to him. When you’ve lost a parent, things like that motivate you — because you’re trying to find them. Making music always made me feel like I was getting to know him better.”

John and Yoko had a relationship often celebrated as one of the greatest love stories, and Ono Lennon commented on his parents’ romance in an interview with People, noting that Yoko had been an inspiration for John’s music. “The whole album is about my mom,” he said of “Mind Games,” John’s 1973 album. “They’re mostly love songs about her. My dad declared to the world that ‘John and Yoko’ were one word. I think he always had his heart set on her. He was so in love with her. They had a legendary love, and I think that this album is infused with that love. You can hear it.”